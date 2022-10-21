ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Greenbush, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Criminal Mischief: Mark Ring, 32, of Berlin, was arrested at 2:40 pm on Oct. 12 in Sand Lake for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Criminal Mischief: Richard Duchowny, 35, of Troy, was arrested at 7:02 pm on Oct. 13 in Brunswick for criminal mischief with intent to damage property and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Menands road reopens after police response

North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 9:18 a.m., Troy police arrested Tyler J. Momrow, 30, of Green Island, on an outstanding warrant. Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 10:48 a.m., Troy police arrested Herbert K. Jamison, 53, of Troy, on an outstanding warrant. Trespass: On Oct. 13, at 12:01 p.m., Troy police...
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Calendar

UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Police searching for missing teen

Police in Albany are looking for a missing teenager. 15-year-old Braedon Loveday was last seen around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Albany police say he is about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire under investigation in Washington County

3 people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on pleasant view drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time. we will be posting updates online as the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy