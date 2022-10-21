Read full article on original website
New York State Police blotter
Criminal Mischief: Mark Ring, 32, of Berlin, was arrested at 2:40 pm on Oct. 12 in Sand Lake for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Criminal Mischief: Richard Duchowny, 35, of Troy, was arrested at 7:02 pm on Oct. 13 in Brunswick for criminal mischief with intent to damage property and second-degree aggravated harassment.
State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
Menands road reopens after police response
North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
Troy Police Department blotter
Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 9:18 a.m., Troy police arrested Tyler J. Momrow, 30, of Green Island, on an outstanding warrant. Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 10:48 a.m., Troy police arrested Herbert K. Jamison, 53, of Troy, on an outstanding warrant. Trespass: On Oct. 13, at 12:01 p.m., Troy police...
Albany man arrested on gun, drug charges
An Albany man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun. The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested on Friday.
Calendar
UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
Police searching for missing teen
Police in Albany are looking for a missing teenager. 15-year-old Braedon Loveday was last seen around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Albany police say he is about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Saugerties man indicted for allegedly setting house on fire
A Saugerties man has been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a home. The Saugerties Police Department said Timothy Benzenhoefer, 44, was arrested on October 21.
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
Fire under investigation in Washington County
3 people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on pleasant view drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time. we will be posting updates online as the...
Four accused of identity theft ‘ring’ involvement
The Bethlehem PD has arrested several individuals who were alleged involved in an identity theft "ring." Police report the suspects were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal money and open loads with other people's identities.
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
Vandalism in the race for the 21st District
Volunteers for the Castelli campaign telling NEWS 10 one of their signs was vandalized and stolen.
Saratoga County Honor Deceased Veterans ceremony recognizes Providence vet
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency recently held its monthly Honor Deceased Veterans Program for October with a ceremony honoring Howard Richard “Dick” Neahr of Providence. The Saratoga County native entered the U.S. Army on April...
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Bethlehem Police arrest several in apparent identity theft ring behind $100,000 in thefts
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — The Bethlehem Police Department has arrested several individuals who they say were involved in an identity theft “ring” responsible for about $100,000 in thefts. According to police, the suspects in the investigation were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal...
Police arrest Rutland man after allegedly firing rifle during altercation
WELLS — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Wells on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a man who discharged a firearm inside a residence on East Wells Road at around 11:50 p.m. Police say that Skye Rice, of Rutland, fired a rifle after pointing...
ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants
An Albany man, who was charged with murder in the second degree after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
SCSO: Ballston Spa man charges $18k on stolen card
A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products.
