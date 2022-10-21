ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
Would Pistons make this proposed B/R trade for a former player?

The Detroit Pistons have only won one of their first three games, but they still haven’t had their full complement of players. It has shown in the second unit, which is missing Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel, and just got Isaiah Livers back after he missed the first two games. The bench has put up some ugly numbers in the first three games, but hopefully more help is coming.
This Heat-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 40-point outing

Indiana Pacers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17...
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick

The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
