INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
The 2022 NBA season has barely begun but have we already seen enough of Patrick Williams in a Chicago Bulls uniform? This is not going to be a popular statement for Bulls fans but before you make your judgment, hear me out first. What does he bring to the team?
The Detroit Pistons have only won one of their first three games, but they still haven’t had their full complement of players. It has shown in the second unit, which is missing Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel, and just got Isaiah Livers back after he missed the first two games. The bench has put up some ugly numbers in the first three games, but hopefully more help is coming.
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
Joel Embiid had 40 points and James Harden recorded a near triple-double, but in the end, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the tanking San Antonio Spurs. Naturally, the shocking turn of events had the whole NBA Twitterverse going into frenzy. Just what the hell is happening with the Sixers?. Doc...
Zion Williamson spoke on the Pelicans having a big 4 of himself, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas.
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
The 2022 NBA G League Draft took place over the weekend, and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants had three picks — the 13th pick in the first round, and the tenth and 13th picks in the third round. The Mad Ants are the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.
The Detroit Pistons dropped back-to-back games on the road against the Knicks and Pacers and there wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about. The loss to the Knicks was just a complete blowout and in last night’s defeat by the Pacers, the Pistons fell apart in the second half after a promising start.
Indiana Pacers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17...
Adam Silver reveals the NBA's rejected anti-tanking plan.
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Indiana basketball will host an official visit this weekend for Asa Newell, a top-10 recruit from Montverde Academy.
The new Formula 1 TV contract opens the door for ESPN to pivot to substantial streaming, NASCAR fans could be in for a shock when the Fox and NBC deals expire. The post ESPN’s Formula 1 Announcement Is Bad News for NASCAR Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
