Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
A new horror film is so brutally gory it has audiences "fainting", "vomiting" and getting ambulances called
Terrifier 2 is making history at the box office and history with its insanely graphic violence. Dare you watch the trailer?. A recently released horror film is making headlines around the world for being so graphically violent and gory that it has audiences passing out, vomiting, walking out of the cinema and even having emergency services called.
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
23 Men Who Woke Up, Decided To Cheat, And Then Had The Audacity To Lie About It
"That he lives in a five bedroom house — just him, his daughter and his daughter's nanny/help. The nanny/help in question was his wife."
ComicBook
The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me Preview: Refreshed and Creepier Than Ever
The Dark Pictures Anthology from Supermassive Games has always made for a creepy experience, but The Devil in Me looks to up that spook factor to a new level. The same could be said about any new chapter – why would anyone want to go backwards? – though The Devil in Me offers a different sort of experience by (so far) cutting back on the supernatural elements in favor of the more horrifying potential of human-based terror.
A.V. Club
Ranking the 31 best horror spoofs from The Simpsons’ “Treehouse Of Horror”
Is it even spooky season without another edition of “Treehouse Of Horror” from The Simpsons? Each year the twisted geniuses behind one of the longest running shows on television can be counted on to give us a brand new, standalone anthology of terrifying tales. It doesn’t matter if you stopped watching the show five, 10, or 20 seasons ago, you can always tune into the Halloween special for a laugh, a fright, or both at the same time.
George Harrison Started Enjoying ‘Something’ Again After Playing It During His 1991 Japanese Tour
George Harrison began liking 'Something' again after playing it during his 1991 tour of Japan with Eric Clapton.
A.V. Club
Allow an architect to explain what makes some of film's most famous haunted houses look scary
Michael Wyetzner is an experienced architect and we’re only a week out from Halloween, so it only makes sense to ask the man to explain what, exactly, makes a haunted house look creepy. In order to do just that, Architectural Digest presented Wyetzner with a few of the most famous scary homes in horror film history and had him discuss their design.
Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67
Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California. IndieWire has reached out to Jordan’s reps. Jordan most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series, as well as narrating Discovery+ series “The Book of Queer.” Jordan also appeared in sitcom “Call Me Kat,” and had recently finished production on Tracy Pellegrino’s “Strangers in a Strange Land” film. Jordan was in pre-production on film...
A.V. Club
Defiant God shuts down first day of When We Were Young festival
Organizers for this weekend’s When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas were forced to announce that they were canceling Saturday’s festivities, due to worries that fans attending the shows might find themselves literally blown away—not by the toe-tapping power of an invitation to join The Black Parade, but by, uh…wind. Blowing them away.
A.V. Club
5 burning questions before the House Of The Dragon finale
Here it is, our last House Of The Dragon burning questions feature for season one. The first season kept us guessing week after week, and even threw book readers for a loop a couple of times. We laughed (not as much as we’d hoped), we cried (more than we expected to), and we struggled with who to cheer for in this world where nothing is simple or stationary. And even if the prequel series didn’t quite fill that Game Of Thrones-shaped hole in our hearts, it was nice to be back in Westeros and see dragons take to the sky.
A.V. Club
The Conjuring 4
Those wacky Warrens will soon be at it again—“it,” in this case, presumably being “making New Line Cinema absolutely gob-smacking amounts of money on basically the least amount of budget imaginable”—as THR reports that horror sequel The Conjuring 4 is officially in development. The...
The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)
My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.
A.V. Club
Black Adam punches his Ticket To Paradise at a killer weekend box office
In a relative rarity for the U.S. box office, two big movies opened this past weekend and both made okay money—though one is more okay than the other. The big winner is Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s pet superhero project that took years to actually get made and opened to middling reviews (it’s one of those the fans love it things, so it makes sense that it has that cameo that everyone is just freely spoiling), which made a solid $67 million this weekend in its debut. As for number two, Ticket To Paradise, won’t you pack your bags, we’ll leave tonight: The George Clooney/Julia Robert rom-com made a hair over $16 million.
Sign Here by Claudia Lux
TITLE — Sign Here. RECOMMEND? Yes, so long as you’re not put off by real-life characters and their terrible, morally-questionable choices. Just in time for Halloween. Peyote Trip collects souls for hell. He has been for millennia, or perhaps just a few decades, time in hell is a strange thing. But now he’s up for a promotion if he can get just one more particular signature. Then Calamity Ganon enters the picture and what was clear becomes blurred. In the end, are we really routing to save souls or sell them?
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
Possibly the best thing to come out of HBO’s House Of The Dragon—aside from “Negroni… sbaglioto… with Prosecco”—is everything said or done by Paddy Considine’s King Viserys, including the very slow and very gross decay he experienced due to some unspecified flesh-eating disorder over the course of the show’s first eight episodes. Considine’s performance was great, but part of what sold it was the increasing horror of his condition, which was created by prosthetics designer Barrie Gower and the rest of the show’s effects team.
Halloween Spider Decorations Will Give Your House A Creepy-Crawly Feel
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ghosts, witches and other creatures make for spooky house decor, but there’s not much...
A.V. Club
Kanye has trademarked names for his own self-branded "mini-cities," which isn't at all terrifying
Kanye West—whose connections to the real world continue to dry up by the day, including news this week that fashion company Balenciaga was cutting ties with him over a recent spate of antisemitic behavior—is apparently moving ever closer to constructing a reality of his own. Rolling Stone reports that lawyers for West apparently made moves this week to file trademarks for his own self-sustained “mini-cities,” supposedly dubbed “Yecosystems,” where the kinds of people comfortable with having their day-to-day survival governed by Kanye West might someday go to live, briefly.
Comments / 0