The Woodlands, TX

KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back

Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
MAGNOLIA, TX
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice in effect in Memorial Northwest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required a boil water notice in northwest Harris County. Reports stated that due to low distribution system pressure, residents in Memorial Northwest are asked to boil their water before consuming it or washing their face and hands. This will kill any harmful bacteria and microbes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Prize livestock, projects fetch $136K at TVE Youth Livestock Show

Liberty County businesses and supporters of local youth pulled out their checkbooks on Friday, Oct. 21, for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s premium sale and freezer sale auctions. The top 25 exhibitors, whose projects were picked for either Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in 17 categories, fetched a whopping $136,897...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems

HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
HOUSTON, TX
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
HOUSTON, TX
yolotx.com

The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX

Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
TODD MISSION, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX

Community Policy