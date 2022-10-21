Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.

