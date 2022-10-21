Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Early voting begins today for Texas November midterm election
Check this off your to-do list early! Harris County early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days.
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Actress Jane Fonda walks with Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo at rally ahead of early voting
Ahead of early voting in Texas, hundreds of people were inspired to ensure their voices were heard at Emancipation Park on Saturday afternoon.
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane
In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
Boil water notice in effect in Memorial Northwest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required a boil water notice in northwest Harris County. Reports stated that due to low distribution system pressure, residents in Memorial Northwest are asked to boil their water before consuming it or washing their face and hands. This will kill any harmful bacteria and microbes.
Median price of homes sold rises year over year in most ZIP codes in Conroe, Montgomery in September
The median price of homes sold rose in seven of eight ZIP codes, excluding Montgomery ZIP code 77356. (Courtesy Pexels) Year over year, four ZIP codes primarily in the Conroe area saw the number of homes sold increase while four other local ZIP codes saw a decrease in the number of homes sold in September.
Prize livestock, projects fetch $136K at TVE Youth Livestock Show
Liberty County businesses and supporters of local youth pulled out their checkbooks on Friday, Oct. 21, for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s premium sale and freezer sale auctions. The top 25 exhibitors, whose projects were picked for either Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in 17 categories, fetched a whopping $136,897...
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems
HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX
Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
