Missouri State

Legal marijuana leads Missouri ballot issues in November election

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

This November's ballot has five statewide ballot issues, the most prominent of which would legalize recreational marijuana and expunge some criminal records.

Amendment 3 has drawn the most attention among the issues. Supporters say it's a logical step after the state legalized medical marijuana and that it will help law enforcement. But Amendment 3 has its opponents, including the Republican Party and some politicians who have pushed alternative plans for legalization.

Other ballot issues range from a change in the way the state invests its money to a call for a constitutional convention.

Here are the statewide questions on the November ballot:

Amendment 1

Amendment 1 full text Download

Official ballot title

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

  • allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and
  • allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?

State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of at least $34,000 per year.

Fair ballot language

A "yes" vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to grant the General Assembly statutory authority to invest state funds and also expand the state treasurer's investment options.  Currently the Constitution grants the General Assembly no statutory investment authority and limits the treasurer's investment options.  This amendment will allow the General Assembly by statute to determine investment avenues for the state treasurer to invest state funds, as well as allow the state treasurer to invest in municipal securities.

A "no" vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution and limit the treasurer to investing state funds only in those investment options currently approved by the Constitution.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Amendment 3

Amendment 3 full text Download

Official ballot title

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

  • remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
  • require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
  • allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
  • establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
  • issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
  • impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?

State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million.

Fair ballot language

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one.

The amendment would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a six percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution and the sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes will remain prohibited under current law.  Medical marijuana would remain unchanged.

If passed, this measure will impose a 6 percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.

Amendment 4

Amendment 4 full text Download

Official ballot title

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Fair ballot language

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the general assembly by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities. Currently the only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City, Missouri.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding the funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Amendment 5

Amendment 5 Download

Official ballot title

Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Fair ballot language

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as a new state agency, headed by an adjutant general appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the governor by and with the advice and consent of the senate.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding the National Guard.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Constitutional convention question

Full text Download

Official ballot title

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?

Fair ballot language

A “yes” vote will require the governor to call an election of delegates to serve at a convention for the purpose of revising or amending the Missouri Constitution. Any revisions or amendments will then be put to a vote of the people for their consideration.

A “no” vote will mean no constitutional convention will be held.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Comments / 19

Lisa Miles
2d ago

The amendment not only helps to focus law enforcement to real issues, but also it will bring our economy to a better position. Just like medical marijuana has! this amendment can positively impact every citizen not just those who partake in the habit. Not to mention this is created through nonpartisan public work and is creating a stepping stone for relieving individuals of petty charges that carry worse sentences then sexual offenders or other violent crimes. It's time to get past the old school failed stereotypes of marijuana and wake up to the reality of it's benefits.

Reply
6
Harold Zastrow
1d ago

Only the uneducated will vote yes. I say that because they've not read the 39 page amendment. Of you read it you may change your mind.It's not about legalizing Marijuana only.

Reply
2
DelilahT
2d ago

Is the ballot wording confusing where you're voting No if you really mean Yes? My daughter has a medical marijuana card and told me to vote no.

Reply(5)
2
