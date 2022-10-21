Man Exonerated Of Murder Wanted As Getaway Driver In New Philadelphia Homicide Case

Jahmir Harris Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A Philadelphia man exonerated for murder last year is being sought in connection with another killing that happened just months after his release, multiple news outlets report.

Jahmir Harris, 32, is believed to have been the getaway driver in the Sept. 5 killing of 50-year-old community activist Charles Gossett, police announced this week.

Gossett was standing on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 2 a.m. when two gunmen emerged from a nearby car and fatally shot him, prosecutors said.

Based on surveillance footage from the scene, officials believe Harris was behind the wheel of the vehicle in which the gunman got out of and fired at the victim, authorities said. The gunmen have not been identified.

Harris was previously convicted of a 2012 slaying, in which he was believed to have shot 45-year-old Louis Porter in a Walgreen's parking lot on Oregon Avenue, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Harris was exonerated in 2021 after the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reexamined his case.

Krasner's probe found that key evidence in the 2012 shooting had not been provided to Harris' defense team, a violation of his constitutional rights.

Anyone with relevant information can give an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477, or by visiting phillypolice.com.

