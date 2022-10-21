ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Rodeo Arena closes for winter

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders today, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Win delicious holiday prizes & support Slow Food in the Tetons

JACKSON, Wyo. — The giving season is upon us! Starting this week, join New West KnifeWorks in raising funds for Slow Food in the Tetons with their annual holiday raffle. Locals and Slow Food fans across the country are invited to enter for a chance to win over $3,500 in prizes. Prize baskets have a varied combination of delicious locally-produced food, wine, cutlery, cookware, and top-of-the-line olive oil. Get tickets and learn more here.
JACKSON, WY
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
States set school vaccine requirements not CDC, Gordon opts out

JACKSON, Wyo. — On Thursday, a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee, the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP), voted to recommend to the agency an update to the recommended immunization schedules for children/adolescents to include COVID-19 vaccines. According to the ACIP presentation on the topic,...
WYOMING STATE
Energy Conservation Works seeks input on a community solar project

JACKSON, Wyo. — Energy Conservation Works (ECW), in partnership with Lower Valley Energy (LVE) is calling on all utility members to give their input on community solar projects. The brief survey takes no more than two minutes and is an opportunity to shape the future of renewable energy generation in our community.
TETON COUNTY, WY

