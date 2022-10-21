Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Rodeo Arena closes for winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders today, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
svinews.com
$1,000 reward offered following park vandalism in Star Valley Ranch
The Town of Star Valley Ranch Natural Resources Board is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for a spree of vandalism at Fox Run Park and the Crop Circles Community Garden. According to the town, some of the vandalism occurred on or near...
buckrail.com
Win delicious holiday prizes & support Slow Food in the Tetons
JACKSON, Wyo. — The giving season is upon us! Starting this week, join New West KnifeWorks in raising funds for Slow Food in the Tetons with their annual holiday raffle. Locals and Slow Food fans across the country are invited to enter for a chance to win over $3,500 in prizes. Prize baskets have a varied combination of delicious locally-produced food, wine, cutlery, cookware, and top-of-the-line olive oil. Get tickets and learn more here.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
buckrail.com
States set school vaccine requirements not CDC, Gordon opts out
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Thursday, a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee, the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP), voted to recommend to the agency an update to the recommended immunization schedules for children/adolescents to include COVID-19 vaccines. According to the ACIP presentation on the topic,...
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly speeding, driving recklessly through yard while child was nearby
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after allegedly speeding and then driving recklessly through a yard and putting a child’s life in danger. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Oct. 19, at around...
buckrail.com
Energy Conservation Works seeks input on a community solar project
JACKSON, Wyo. — Energy Conservation Works (ECW), in partnership with Lower Valley Energy (LVE) is calling on all utility members to give their input on community solar projects. The brief survey takes no more than two minutes and is an opportunity to shape the future of renewable energy generation in our community.
