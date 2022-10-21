Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity. Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. At $10 a pie, Meagan allowed herself to be targeted over and over but says it was a small price to pay for a worthy cause.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO