The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
PC Magazine
HP Holiday Doorbuster Sale: Get Up to 62% Off Select PCs, Monitors, Accessories
Missed HP's two days of deals last week? There's still time to save big on laptops and gaming desktops from the hardware maker—up to $500 off select products through the end of this week. The Best Deals From HP's Holiday Doorbuster Sale. HP Omen 25L Intel i5 RTX 3050...
windowscentral.com
Project Volterra launches today as the 'Windows Dev Kit 2023' with 32GB RAM and costs less than a Mac mini
Microsoft's Windows on ARM developer kit launches today for just $599!. It features a Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 and 32GB RAM on the inside. It's available to order now in 8 markets and is called the "Windows Dev Kit 2023." Microsoft's first Windows on ARM mini-PC developer kit is now available...
Digital Trends
Nvidia may already be moving on from the RTX 4090, and that’s bad news for gamers
Nvidia may have shifted some of its production away from the RTX 4090 and to its high-performance computing solution, the H100 Hopper. This could mean bad news for gamers. If Nvidia is really scaling back on the production volume of the RTX 4090, are we going to end up with another GPU shortage?
daystech.org
Razer Edge handheld Android console announced
RazerCon 2022 kicked off through the weekend and immediately CEO Min-Liang Tan formally introduced the corporate’s first handheld Android gaming console – the Razer Edge. The machine was teased late final month and is the primary commercially obtainable 5G handheld console with assist for sub-6 Ghz and mmWave connectivity. The 5G variations will probably be unique to Verizon and also will assist the LTE, UMTS, Global LTE and LTE Cat 22 bands.
TechRadar
No, PC gaming isn't dying – Steam proves it's never been more popular
Steam broke a major milestone in terms of concurrent gamers using the platform at the weekend, exceeding the 30 million mark. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) spotted, the number of gamers simultaneously on Steam reached 30,032,005 on October 23. Note that there’s a distinction here regarding those...
Digital Trends
Why I’m using the Microsoft Surface Duo in 2022, and why you should too
The first generation Microsoft Surface Duo was released more than two years ago, and after a series of software updates, it’s become one of my favorite pocket-sized gadgets for fun and productivity. Contents. Let’s be clear from the start: The Surface Duo is a miserable smartphone, despite the fact...
TechSpot
Intel Core i7-13700K Review: Ryzen 7 7700X Versus
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Recently we took at look at Intel's new room heater, the Core i9-13900K, and although the performance was quite impressive, the power consumption wasn't and it made the Core i9 rather impractical when it came to heat output and difficulty to cool.
TechRadar
AMD’s RDNA 3 mobile flagship could be incredibly fast – and matched by Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU?
AMD’s next-gen laptop graphics cards powered by RDNA 3 could be very fast indeed, according to the latest rumors – and Nvidia’s Lovelace mobile GPUs have also been spotted in a fresh leak, and are supposedly going to be just as quick or thereabouts. All this comes...
Digital Trends
How to use ReBAR on Arc GPUs
A gaming GPU from Intel? It may sound like blasphemy, but the new Arc chip line proves otherwise. In fact, we’re seriously impressed with Intel’s gaming graphic cards, calling them “the right GPU at the right time” with their excellent 1440p performance, competitive ray tracing, and pricing that’s somehow relatively reasonable. They even – dare we say it – work quite well with AMD Ryzen processors.
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: bigger than its body
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: bigger than its body. “For small-to-medium-sized rooms, it's got all the presence and punch you need.”. It doesn’t matter whether a company is selling a pint-sized Bluetooth speaker or a multi-component home theater system with hundreds of watts of power, you will inevitably see the words “room-filling sound” used to describe it. It’s so pervasive, the term has kind of lost its meaning.
Digital Trends
Fallout 4’s PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade launches for free in 2023
In celebration of Fallout’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will get an upgrade for the current generation of consoles in 2023. This free update will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and comes with a variety of new features that take advantage of more powerful hardware.
CNET
Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide
As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
PC Magazine
Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector Review
It might seem confusing that the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector has both a higher model number than the Epson LS500 and a $500 lower list price, at $3,499, but each model has some advantages over the other. The LS800 claims a wider color gamut and it has a shorter throw, so it can project a larger picture from any given distance. But it doesn't support 3D or offer options for a full calibration. So while the LS500 remains our Editors' Choice pick for those who want to avoid rainbow artifacts and also want 3D or the ability to calibrate, the LS800 replaces the Hisense 100L5TG-Cine100A as our Editors' Choice UST model for more casual, entry-level use.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $50 off in Best Buy’s latest flash sale
One of the best smartwatch deals around today is courtesy of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just $230 saving you $50 off the usual price of $280. A truly fantastic smartwatch, anyone with an Android phone is going to be delighted wearing this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth snapping up, as well as why it’s one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals around right now.
Digital Trends
Now’s the perfect time to get a VPN – Save 68% and get 3 months free
There’s more reason than ever to be concerned about identity theft, ad tracking, and data collection, and one of the best ways to keep your digital world secure is with a VPN. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and right now, NordVPN is offering one of the best VPN deals. With a NordVPN two-year Complete Plan you can save 68% and get three months free, with the monthly cost working out to be a little more than $5 per month. NordVPN is currently offering impressive discounts on its Plus and Standard plans as well, and is doing so for both two-year and one-year commitments.
notebookcheck.net
Extreme overclocker smashes world record by pushing an Intel Core i9-13900K to 8.8 GHz
Even pre-production Intel Raptor Lake samples showed impeccable overclocking ability. The Core i9-13900K easily breached the 8.0 GHz barrier, while its Zen 4-based competitor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, stalled at around 7.2 GHz. Extreme overclocker Elmor has smashed all records by pushing their Core i9-13900K to 8,812 MHz with liquid nitrogen.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) cases
Apple has released a new version of the iPad Pro 11-inch model for 2022, which adds numerous enhancements to the tablet's major components — from the M2 chip to improved networking tech. Despite a significant upgrade inside, the iPad Pro's exterior design has remained consistent for several years. That has not deterred case makers from stepping up to the plate with brand new designs for the 4th-generation iPad Pro 11-inch. One bonus is that all cases and covers you may have purchased for earlier versions of the iPad 11 Pro will slide nicely onto the new M2 model. We've gathered some high-profile new cases that are available now.
