Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas selects 4 applicants to operate marijuana businesses
Three Coast Highway 101 locations and one El Camino Real spot won the city’s lottery for a cannabis retail sales business license. As the hour-and-half-long lottery came to a close Friday morning, Oct. 21, city planning manager Jennifer Gates said the next stage in the process will be a detailed city review of each of the four winning businesses’ applications. Once that process concludes, they’ll be issued the new licenses.
macaronikid.com
Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay
*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
Study finds gas appliances in California homes leaking hazardous chemicals
SAN DIEGO — A new study finds that gas stoves in California homes are leaking dangerous chemicals, including benzene. While more research is needed to determine exactly how many homes have leaks, a previous study has shown that these leaks can occur even when the stoves are turned off.
UCSD Guardian
Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers
Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
Man Charged in Carlsbad Fentanyl Death, First Prosecution of New Task Force
A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person’s death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of San Diego,...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
San Diego Channel
90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas and Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone are giving back for Filipino American History Month
October is Filipino American History Month and Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas has partnered with Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone to give back to the Filipino community. Malone puts on a big Halloween and Birthday bash for her company every year. It is called Mostraland and a portion of ticket sales go to a non-profit […]
San Diego Police Officer disciplined for reporting racial bias in field
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Officer says she was harassed, retaliated against, and passed up for promotions for reporting racial bias she witnessed by two police officers in the field. In a newly filed lawsuit, Officer Jennifer Gregory, says her supervisor, Captain Manuel Del Toro, made sexually...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
Deputies Collect 90 Firearms from Public at South Bay Guns for Gift Cards Event
The public turned in 90 unwanted firearms Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event at the South Bay Courthouse. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hosted the event, at the courthouse parking lot in Chula Vista. Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns and...
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
Comments / 1