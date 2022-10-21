ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas selects 4 applicants to operate marijuana businesses

Three Coast Highway 101 locations and one El Camino Real spot won the city’s lottery for a cannabis retail sales business license. As the hour-and-half-long lottery came to a close Friday morning, Oct. 21, city planning manager Jennifer Gates said the next stage in the process will be a detailed city review of each of the four winning businesses’ applications. Once that process concludes, they’ll be issued the new licenses.
ENCINITAS, CA
macaronikid.com

Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay

*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA
UCSD Guardian

Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KTLA

Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas and Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone are giving back for Filipino American History Month

October is Filipino American History Month and Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas has partnered with Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone to give back to the Filipino community. Malone puts on a big Halloween and Birthday bash for her company every year. It is called Mostraland and a portion of ticket sales go to a non-profit […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA

