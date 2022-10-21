ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

kotatv.com

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 16-21

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
DURANGO, CO
newscenter1.tv

What does it means to be “fire-wise”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City community is between the 87th and 95th percentile for wildfire risk in the country, so it is important to be prepared for wildfires. Being fire-wise means that home owners are taking actions pre-fire to prepare and protect their property in the event of a wildfire.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus

DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem

SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion

RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
HERMOSA, SD
newscenter1.tv

What to know about the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show, something that they’ve been doing since the 1980’s. Dog shows have been around since the mid 1800’s and started as a side attraction to cattle shows in England. They were then brought...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
RAPID CITY, SD

Community Policy