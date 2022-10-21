Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
15 Photos and Highlights: Harrisburg wins the East-West Volleyball Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The East – West Volleyball Tournament wrapped up Saturday at Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens. The third-ranked Harrisburg Tigers won the tournament after winning all of their matches. The Tigers wrapped up the final day with victories over Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis...
newscenter1.tv
State Cross Country Meet: RC Stevens, Belle Fourche and Philip capture state titles
HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota high school state cross country meet was held Saturday in Huron. Rapid City Stevens swept the team titles in Class AA. Stevens won the boys title for the second year in a row after placing three runners in the top 10. The Raiders...
kotatv.com
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 16-21
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
KELOLAND TV
Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
newscenter1.tv
What does it means to be “fire-wise”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City community is between the 87th and 95th percentile for wildfire risk in the country, so it is important to be prepared for wildfires. Being fire-wise means that home owners are taking actions pre-fire to prepare and protect their property in the event of a wildfire.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Department of Transportation announces Butte County scour protection project on S.D Highway 79
NEWELL, S.D. — On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that scour protection work on S.D. Highway 79 south of Newell is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 24. Throughout the project, motorists can expect lane closures intermittently. The Department of Transportation says that the work will...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus
DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
kotatv.com
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem
SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
newscenter1.tv
Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa
HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
newscenter1.tv
Community comes together to create the “Black Hills Toy Drive” to fill the need from “Toys for Tots”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Thankfully, the community stepped up. “Myself and a few others in the community decided that we really wanted to make sure this...
newscenter1.tv
What to know about the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show, something that they’ve been doing since the 1980’s. Dog shows have been around since the mid 1800’s and started as a side attraction to cattle shows in England. They were then brought...
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals involved in storage unit burglaries
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle. The individuals are believed to be connected to some storage unit burglaries. They appear to be one male and one female. If you recognize these individuals...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department officers respond to stabbing and shooting incidents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers responded to two separate incidences Wednesday night in Rapid City. At around 4:05 p.m. Oct. 19, police were dispatched to 215 Curtis Street for a report of an individual who had just been stabbed. When police arrived on scene, they...
Comments / 0