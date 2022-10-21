Read full article on original website
Related
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
247Sports
Texas A&M football suspends 3 freshmen from No. 1 recruiting class due to incident at South Carolina: report
Texas A&M football suspended three freshmen — cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams — indefinitely as a result of what was reported Tuesday by Sam Khan of The Athletic as a locker-room incident in this past Saturday's 30-24 loss at South Carolina. This marks the second suspension of the 2022 season for Harris and Marshall.
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Why staff changes are something to watch for Aggies, Jimbo Fisher at season's conclusion
As Texas A&M football’s season continues to spiral out of control in Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era, 247Sports’ Josh Pate says things need to be addressed in the long run. The Aggies dropped to 3-4 and extended their losing streak to three games. Pate examined where the program goes from here on the latest episode of Late Kick.
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley updates injury statuses of WR Jordan Addison, LB Eric Gentry
In USC football’s first loss of the season more than a week ago against Utah, the Trojans lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to leg injuries. Head coach Lincoln Riley updated both players’ statuses Monday, calling them "day to day," according to USC team reporter Keely Eure.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish
Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Auburn commitment enjoys latest trip to South Carolina
Auburn commitment Terrance Love returned to South Carolina on Saturday, to watch South Carolina 30-24 win over Texas A&M.
RB Trey Cornist de-commits from Georgia Tech
Cincinnati Winton Woods RB Trey Cornist talks about the schools he's in contact with in the aftermath of re-opening his recruitment.
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2018 the Illini will head to Nebraska for a game in which fans are in attendance at Memorial Stadium. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knows the environment can be tough after learning that while a player at Colorado. He also knows that big plays from the opposing team can silence a crowd.
Game Preview: No. 10 USC vs Arizona
Brady Quinn and Danny Kannell join CBS Sports HQ to preview the Week 9 college football matchup between USC and Arizona.
247Sports
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
QB Samaj Jones takes in 'beautiful atmosphere' at Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff founds its quarterback in the Class of 2023 when Pierce Clarkson committed back in January. The Cardinals have offered a number of '24 quarterbacks in hopes of landing another solid signal-caller in that recruiting cycle. One of the top guys on the board for U of L at quarterback in the class was back on campus again this weekend.
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises
Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
247Sports
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players
The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
Joseph Pinion flashes 3-and-D capability in Hogs' exhibition win
The Arkansas Razorbacks played all 15 players on the roster in their 83-49 exhibition win over Rogers State, giving ample opportunity to several young players. Joseph Pinion made the most of his chance, leading the team with 15 points in 14 minutes of action. Pinion has always been known for...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Game Preview: Stanford vs No. 12 UCLA
Brady Quinn and Danny Kannell join CBS Sports HQ to preview the Week 9 college football matchup between Stanford and UCLA.
Comments / 0