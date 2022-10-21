ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Texas A&M football suspends 3 freshmen from No. 1 recruiting class due to incident at South Carolina: report

Texas A&M football suspended three freshmen — cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams — indefinitely as a result of what was reported Tuesday by Sam Khan of The Athletic as a locker-room incident in this past Saturday's 30-24 loss at South Carolina. This marks the second suspension of the 2022 season for Harris and Marshall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

QB Samaj Jones takes in 'beautiful atmosphere' at Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff founds its quarterback in the Class of 2023 when Pierce Clarkson committed back in January. The Cardinals have offered a number of '24 quarterbacks in hopes of landing another solid signal-caller in that recruiting cycle. One of the top guys on the board for U of L at quarterback in the class was back on campus again this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises

Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players

The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

