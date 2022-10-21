East Windsor tweaks plan for community center

The rendering above shows plans for a combined Town Hall Annex, Senior Center and Community Center in the old Scout Hall building. Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — Town officials provided the Board of Selectmen and residents with an update on the proposed community center that, if approved at the November referendum, would provide more space for residents of all ages.

WHAT: Town officials gave residents an update on the proposed Community Center they hope to build in the existing Scout Hall Youth Center.

ELECTION DAY: On Nov. 8, voters will decide a referendum question asking if the town should borrow up to $3.8 million in bonds to fund it. Another $1.2 million has been set aside in a capital improvement account to pay for the $5 million project.

WHEN: If approved, the Community Center could be open as soon as Labor Day 2023.

The community center project is a plan to combine the Town Hall Annex and the Senior Center into the Scout Hall Youth Center on Abbe Road by constructing an additional 30 feet to each side of the building.