ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

East Windsor tweaks plan for community center

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bsasg_0ihpu2li00
The rendering above shows plans for a combined Town Hall Annex, Senior Center and  Community Center in the old Scout Hall building. Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — Town officials provided the Board of Selectmen and residents with an update on the proposed community center that, if approved at the November referendum, would provide more space for residents of all ages.

WHAT: Town officials gave residents an update on the proposed Community Center they hope to build in the existing Scout Hall Youth Center.

ELECTION DAY: On Nov. 8, voters will decide a referendum question asking if the town should borrow up to $3.8 million in bonds to fund it. Another $1.2 million has been set aside in a capital improvement account to pay for the $5 million project.

WHEN: If approved, the Community Center could be open as soon as Labor Day 2023.

The community center project is a plan to combine the Town Hall Annex and the Senior Center into the Scout Hall Youth Center on Abbe Road by constructing an additional 30 feet to each side of the building.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor survey shows where ARPA funds should go

EAST WINDSOR — A survey conducted by the town in April revealed that a majority of residents want federal pandemic relief funds to go towards hard infrastructure, environmental quality, and quality of life projects. First Selectman Jason Bowsza proposed a plan for the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator

WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers board OKs paramedic deal with Stafford

SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to accept an agreement with Stafford that would send a paramedic to the town for 40 hours a week, but one selectman disagreed with spending additional money on hiring a new employee to provide the service. WHAT: Somers and Stafford Boards...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Support Zawistowski

On Nov. 8, voters in the 61st district of East Granby, Suffield, and Windsor Locks have the opportunity to re-elect a well-respected legislator who puts her constituents and communities first — Tami Zawistowski. Since first elected in 2014, Tami has been a steadfast advocate for our small towns. She...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Proposed changes to ordinance sent to Beacon Falls town attorney

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen at its special meeting Oct. 6 unanimously approved sending proposed amendments to the Water Pollution Control Authority ordinance for the town attorney for review. One possible amendment deals with a building undergoing a change of use, the WPCA must be notified. “It...
BEACON FALLS, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford seeks bids on walkway

STAFFORD — The town has initiated a request for proposals for engineering design and consultation services to build a proposed walkway on Levinthal Run. The mile-long road provides access to schools, as well as the Stafford Public Library, Board of Education offices, and several fields. The town’s goal for...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

58th House candidates disagree on state’s finances

The candidates for the 58th House District seat couldn’t disagree more on the state of Connecticut’s finances. The 58th District serves part of Enfield, including the Thompsonville area. Thomas Arnone. DEMOCRAT. Hometown: Enfield. Age: 61. Experience: State representative since 2019, former member of the Enfield Town Council, Board...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

A historic celebration

COVENTRY — For two centuries, the Bidwell Tavern has been a cornerstone of social gathering in downtown Coventry, and in honor of the tavern’s 200th birthday, the restaurant is holding a period celebration with pumpkin carvings, costumed performances, and a special menu. The event runs from 3 to...
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Leadership for Vernon

Northeastern Connecticut and Vernon will have the best representation in state congress with Democrats Lisa Thomas for Senator and Kevin Brown for the 56th District. Both with extensive educator and volunteering experience, they are not only committed to our children but also to the dedicated teachers and staff who are tasked with parenting, counseling, and healthcare roles these days as well.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Britain Herald

Non-profit organization recruiting volunteers to help neighbors in New Britain

A statewide non-profit organization is recruiting volunteers to help their neighbors in need in the New Britain area. UR Community Cares recently received a $15,000 grant award from the Community Chest of New Britain and Berlin. UCC co-founder Michelle Puzzo contacted the Herald in hopes of increasing the organization’s outreach in the city.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rainbow flag, being political, doesn't belong in classrooms

Another front has opened in Connecticut's flag war, this time in Stonington, where, responding to a complaint and acting on legal advice, the school superintendent determined that the "rainbow" or gay pride flags teachers had placed in their classrooms are political and told teachers to remove them. Whereupon students and...
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
279
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy