Android Authority

How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone

If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
shefinds

The Surprising Settings Apple Experts Say You Should Disable For A Faster iPhone

Is your phone running slower than you’d like it to? There are a number of reasons why your device isn’t holding up its end of the bargain when it comes to speed and efficiency, and the settings that you have enabled may be at the very top of that list. In many cases, all you have to really do is disable a few common settings to make sure your phone works better. Tech Expert James Calderon at Alrigh says these are the surprising settings that you should disable for a faster iPhone.
BGR.com

This is the iPhone you should buy your mom

Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
daystech.org

25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks

It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
CNET

iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple is now dropping the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements, iOS 16.1 also brings several new features, including Live Activities for sports and other real-time events, iCloud Shared Photo Library for more easily sharing photos and videos with friends and family, a few Clean Energy Charging options to cut down your carbon footprint and more.
CNET

OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228

OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next month at T-Mobile and Metro starting from just $228. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CNET

iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone

You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
The Verge

How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone

Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
CNET

Wondering How Much a Google Smart Home Will Cost You? We Did the Math

Since the release of the original Google Home smart speaker in 2016, the landscape of Google Nest and Google Assistant devices for the home has expanded dramatically to include smart speakers, smart displays and so much more. But the overwhelming array of options raises a question: Exactly how much will a Google home actually cost you?
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.

