Read full article on original website
Related
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Android Authority
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
The Surprising Settings Apple Experts Say You Should Disable For A Faster iPhone
Is your phone running slower than you’d like it to? There are a number of reasons why your device isn’t holding up its end of the bargain when it comes to speed and efficiency, and the settings that you have enabled may be at the very top of that list. In many cases, all you have to really do is disable a few common settings to make sure your phone works better. Tech Expert James Calderon at Alrigh says these are the surprising settings that you should disable for a faster iPhone.
This is the iPhone you should buy your mom
Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
CNET
iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple is now dropping the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements, iOS 16.1 also brings several new features, including Live Activities for sports and other real-time events, iCloud Shared Photo Library for more easily sharing photos and videos with friends and family, a few Clean Energy Charging options to cut down your carbon footprint and more.
CNET
OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228
OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next month at T-Mobile and Metro starting from just $228. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone
You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
Apple Is Selling This $330 Gadget To Let You Unlock Your Front Door With Just iPhone Tap
Apple Inc AAPL is selling a $330 lock on its website, which lets a user unlock their front door with just a tap from their iPhone or smartwatch. What Happened: The "Level Lock+" with "Home Key" support is available from Apple for $329.95. The Tim Cook-led company says, with the...
The Verge
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
CNET
Wondering How Much a Google Smart Home Will Cost You? We Did the Math
Since the release of the original Google Home smart speaker in 2016, the landscape of Google Nest and Google Assistant devices for the home has expanded dramatically to include smart speakers, smart displays and so much more. But the overwhelming array of options raises a question: Exactly how much will a Google home actually cost you?
App Store guidelines updated with new rules for apps with NFT and ad managers
Following the release of iOS 16.1 and other software updates on Monday, Apple has updated the App Store guidelines to revise some existing rules and add new ones. The updated guidelines now have specific mentions of apps with NFTs, as well as introducing new rules for advertising management apps. In...
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you change Siri's 'pause time' on your iPhone to make it wait longer for your commands — here's how to do it
If Siri frequently interrupts your commands or questions too soon, you can increase the Siri Pause Time to give yourself more time to speak. There are three pause lengths from 3 to 5 seconds to choose from. You can find Siri Pause Length in your iPhone's Settings app; tap Accessibility,...
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Ultra
Google's Pixel Watch and the Apple Watch Ultra aren't exactly competitors, but these are easily two of the best smartwatches that you'll find on the market today.
Someone figured out how to activate the pixels in the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island
We knew about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island design several months before Apple introduced it. And we expected the new Pro and Pro Max models to deliver a new notch design featuring two cutouts — one for the Face ID sensors and one for the selfie camera.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Comments / 0