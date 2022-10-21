ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Pa. city among best for Halloween, study says

Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Early snowfall disrupts pheasant stocking by Pa. Game Commission

Pheasant hunting season opened Saturday, but hunters in a dozen counties had no birds stocked by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on nearby state game lands. An unseasonably early, heavy snowfall last Tuesday damaged the commission’s Southwest Game Farm, near Distant in Armstrong County, and caused a delay in the commission’s stocking of pheasants in some of the counties served by that game farm.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Trial over Georgia’s restrictive ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”
GEORGIA STATE
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
