chattanoogapulse.com
International Market And More Series Returns October 29th For Día De Los Santos
Art 120 along with their International Outreach Partner, Culture Chatt, is organizing three market events in Patten Parkway for the public to enjoy. The events begin October 29th and will close in late spring of 2023. Conveniently located downtown off Georgia Avenue, between 8th Street and ML King Boulevard, each event is free to the public and will support up to twenty vendors that reflect Chattanooga’s beautifully diverse community. Art 120’s International Market and More events are free, family-friendly and open to the public.
chattanoogapulse.com
Pop-Up Project Welcomes Jenna DeVries For Halloween Show At Coosa Mill
On Halloween night, queer pop diva Jenna DeVries is bringing fierce, femme vibes to Chattanooga for a special party in Coosa Mill. “We all wear masks, and it’s important to create safe spaces so people can take that mask off,” the part-time Chattanooga resident and former American Idol contestant said.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Want To Make You A Master Gardener
Do you love gardening? Do you have a "green thumb"? Are you interested in what you can do be good steward for the environment? Then the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County would very much like to meet you. Celebrating nearly three decades of education and service, the Master Gardeners of...
chattanoogapulse.com
TVFCU Hosting Career Fair For Entry And High-Level Positions On Thursday
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is hosting a career fair on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The BX – Brainerd Baptist Church’s multi-use meeting facility. A variety of both entry and high-level positions are available including personal tellers, branch manager, digital media specialist and others. These roles come with competitive pay, 100% employer-paid medical and dental insurance for individuals and other benefits and perks.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
chattanoogapulse.com
With Fall Upon Us, Chattanooga Public Works Will Begin Loose Leaf Collection Next Tuesday
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works will begin collecting on-demand loose leaves from residents beginning Tuesday, November 1. Loose leaf collection may be requested by city residents through the following actions;. Call 311 at 423-643-6311,. Request loose leaf collection online,. CHATT311 App on your Apple or Android device,. Email 311...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival
Lets face it, us Tennesseans are as proud of our BBQ as we are of our football team. (GO VOLS!) Here in the south BBQ is serious business. Our journey to the best BBQ all started with a small smoker and a desire to create the best Tennessee BBQ in the Southeast.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie. McCallie starts the night with a 6-2 record.
smliv.com
'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled
A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee. The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m. Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.
chattanoogacw.com
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Chattanooga, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Nearly Nine Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a year...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
eastridgenewsonline.com
More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative
Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
tennessee.edu
Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural
The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
localmemphis.com
Tim Howard's daughter is a budding soccer star
Ali Howard is the leading scorer for the nationally-ranked Briarcrest. The Saints compete for a state championship in Chattanooga this week.
