Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

DL Community Market nears end of season; meet Mountain Tribe Homestead

The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries). Only two more dates in November – so mark your...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Liaison Committee discussion reveals County-Town staff ‘Negotiations’ on past jointly funded FR-WC EDA projects – could this carryover to the litigation front?

County EDA Director, former planning director Joe Petty, and Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson led this liaison committee discussion. We later asked Petty and Wilson about parameters of the FR-WC EDA “negotiations” and if they might impact the hostile civil litigation front in a positive manner. As to that latter aspect, Petty pointed us to County Administrator Ed Daley, FR-WC EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, or Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich for comment. With those queries being made late Friday afternoon, we had not heard from those three on potential impacts on existing civil litigation as of weekend publication.
royalexaminer.com

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net. NOTE: The “Sharing Women’s Wisdom” virtual event scheduled for October 20th has been canceled and removed from SPL’s calendar. General Education Development. In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community...
WINCHESTER, VA
restonnow.com

Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues

Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Hill

About 1,000 students absent from a Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms

A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness. “Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled,” wrote Stafford High’s official Facebook account on Friday.
STAFFORD, VA
WTOP

1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness

About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Adele Hope Kline McDonald (1937 – 2022)

Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to the late John...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theburn.com

Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
STERLING, VA

