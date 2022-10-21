Read full article on original website
TSWRA
2d ago
cut some of the fat from the top. You've got way too many people at the top making way more money then they should. Teachers need to leave their political/social beliefs at home and teach kids.
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
royalexaminer.com
DL Community Market nears end of season; meet Mountain Tribe Homestead
The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries). Only two more dates in November – so mark your...
royalexaminer.com
Liaison Committee discussion reveals County-Town staff ‘Negotiations’ on past jointly funded FR-WC EDA projects – could this carryover to the litigation front?
County EDA Director, former planning director Joe Petty, and Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson led this liaison committee discussion. We later asked Petty and Wilson about parameters of the FR-WC EDA “negotiations” and if they might impact the hostile civil litigation front in a positive manner. As to that latter aspect, Petty pointed us to County Administrator Ed Daley, FR-WC EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, or Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich for comment. With those queries being made late Friday afternoon, we had not heard from those three on potential impacts on existing civil litigation as of weekend publication.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for October for the Community Outreach Division:
royalexaminer.com
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net. NOTE: The “Sharing Women’s Wisdom” virtual event scheduled for October 20th has been canceled and removed from SPL’s calendar. General Education Development. In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors, School Board Committee Plan for New Tax Revenue Split
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding. The School Board gets its...
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues
Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County
A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
About 1,000 students absent from a Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms
A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness. “Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled,” wrote Stafford High’s official Facebook account on Friday.
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
WTOP
1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness
About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
WATCH LIVE: Fairfax school board votes on 'truthful education' resolution tied to CRT
The Fairfax County School Board in Virginia is scheduled at its Thursday meeting to vote on a "truthful education" resolution that promises to support and protect teachers who espouse critical race theory.
royalexaminer.com
Adele Hope Kline McDonald (1937 – 2022)
Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to the late John...
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
Fort Belvoir barricade situation resolved
Police and personnel from the FBI Washington Field Office are responding to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in southeastern Fairfax County.
