Mcduffie County, GA

McDuffie County Deputy not hurt after horrific crash, family searching for Good Samaritan

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
 3 days ago

McDUFFIE COUTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County Deputy is breathing a sigh of relief today following a horrific crash.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of I-20.

NewsChannel 6 has learned a commercial vehicle had broken down in the right, eastbound lane and McDuffie County Deputy, Coty Clark, was behind the disabled vehicle, with his emergency lights on.

ALSO ON WJBF: RCSO searching for suspect after chase ends in crash

A Toyota Corolla struck the rear of the patrol car.

    Pictures courtesy of: Shelley Simpkins
    Pictures courtesy of: Shelley Simpkins

The driver stated he had fallen asleep due to driving from Mississippi.

Authorities say the driver could see well over half a mile as he approached the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Corolla was issued a citation for the Move Over Law.

Deputy Clark was transported to the hospital but released a short time later.

The family is looking for the Good Samaritan that stayed with Deputy Clark after the crash.

If you know who that person is, please let us know.

