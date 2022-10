A garbage truck crashed into a Berks County home early Friday morning, according to a report. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Netkids

A garbage truck crashed into a home in Berks County in the early morning of Friday. Oct. 21, according to a report from WFMZ.

The accident occurred on Schulz Road in Hereford Township at around 5:30 a.m., and it's not clear if anyone was injured, the outlet reported.

Fire officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

