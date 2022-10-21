Former Alabama sheriff’s deputy indicted for kidnapping, sexual assaulting woman while on duty

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted in federal court for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman while on duty, according to court documents unsealed this week.

Joshua Davidson, 32, allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in his custody on Jan. 30, 2020, according to the indictment.

The former deputy also made a misleading statement to state police in the case, prosecutors say.

Court documents show Davidson has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

If convicted, Davidson could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

