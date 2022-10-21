Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the restoration of rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians

Read full article on original website
630 WMAL
Virginians Get Voter Notices with Incorrect Information
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.6%
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6%, representing a 1.0 percentage point decline below last year’s rate and remaining below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 885 to 113,220, representing the fewest Virginians unemployed since June of 2001.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
Students urge public comment on Virginia's new transgender policies
The new policies would require parents of transgender students to request their child's school to address them as such.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hitachi Energy to expand in Virginia, creating165 new jobs in Halifax County
RICHMOND — On Oct. 12, 2022 Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, will invest $37 million to expand its operation in Halifax County. The company will add 26,000 square feet to its facility for a new production line for the manufacture of larger transformers specifically to support the utility and renewable energy markets, which will create 165 new jobs.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,142 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 54,120 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Small business owners in Central Virginia worried about starting to pay back federal COVID disaster loans
Restaurants are just one of the many industries in Central Virginia that are struggling to stay open, even after the pandemic. Now, their top priority is to start paying back federal COVID-19 disaster loans as the deferral period comes to an end soon.
Inside Nova
Record fish caught in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WXII 12
North Carolina election mailer causes confusion among some voters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Board of Elections said they've been receiving calls from confused and angry voters about a piece of mail sent to some voters. The mailer is labeled “Important Voter Notification” at the top in red lettering and is sponsored by Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
WHSV
Initiative invites farmers to hold off work for $35 an acre
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) helps restore habitats for the benefit of both the birds and the farms. The Piedmont Environmental Council wants farmers to delay the first cut of hay or rotate livestock out of select fields until July. “We’re really trying to...
WRAL
What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?
In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
