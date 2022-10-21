ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the restoration of rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 3 days ago
630 WMAL

Virginians Get Voter Notices with Incorrect Information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.6%

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6%, representing a 1.0 percentage point decline below last year’s rate and remaining below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 885 to 113,220, representing the fewest Virginians unemployed since June of 2001.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement

Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
VIRGINIA STATE
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hitachi Energy to expand in Virginia, creating165 new jobs in Halifax County

RICHMOND — On Oct. 12, 2022 Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, will invest $37 million to expand its operation in Halifax County. The company will add 26,000 square feet to its facility for a new production line for the manufacture of larger transformers specifically to support the utility and renewable energy markets, which will create 165 new jobs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Record fish caught in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WXII 12

North Carolina election mailer causes confusion among some voters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Board of Elections said they've been receiving calls from confused and angry voters about a piece of mail sent to some voters. The mailer is labeled “Important Voter Notification” at the top in red lettering and is sponsored by Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WHSV

Initiative invites farmers to hold off work for $35 an acre

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) helps restore habitats for the benefit of both the birds and the farms. The Piedmont Environmental Council wants farmers to delay the first cut of hay or rotate livestock out of select fields until July. “We’re really trying to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?

In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

