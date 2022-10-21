Social justice advocate discusses the evolution from reproductive choice to ‘reproductive justice’

Read full article on original website
Student improv group performs for Elon Community
Instant Laughter troupe members Niklas Salah, Cristy Mariné, Aniya Arnold, Markley Bortz, Ross Brunschwig, Sean Mikesh and Kelli Geiger. Elon University senior Ross Brunschwig joined Instant Laughter his freshman year after hearing about the improv troupe from several upperclassmen who encouraged him to audition. Brunschwig is now one of...
Elon University volleyball avoids sweep defeating College of Charleston
The Elon University volleyball team celebrates after winning a point against College of Charleston at Schar Center on Oct. 23. Elon won in five sets. The Elon University volleyball team returned to Schar Center today to avoid a sweep at home after losing 3-1 on Oct. 22 to the College of Charleston. The Phoenix defeated the Cougars 3-2 in an intense, back and forth five-set battle.
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
Elon University men's soccer fights past College of Charleston
It was Senior Day for seven Elon University men’s soccer players on a beautiful day at Rudd Field. In a matchup with a tough College of Charleston squad, Elon’s senior class came up huge to help the Phoenix earn a 3-2 win. Charleston got off to a fast...
Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener
Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
