Phoenix, AZ

Copper State Credit Union donates $15,000 to Arizona Helping Hands

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

Copper State Credit Union, through Elan Credit Card, has made a donation to Arizona Helping Hands, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that provides support to foster families.

To celebrate the commitment of credit unions to their members and communities, Elan selected five of its credit union partners to designate a charity in their community to receive a $15,000 donation on the credit union’s behalf, according to a press release.

“The relationships between Elan and our credit union partners goes far beyond our business partnership. We know the impact credit unions are making in their neighborhoods — and we want to celebrate that and support it. That’s why we launched our charitable giving program and we’re so proud to continue the program with these gifts on Credit Union Day,” said Elan Credit Card General Manager John Owens.

The five selected nonprofits share the mission of “people helping people” and are all working to support their communities with the resources and care needed to emphasize health. Focus areas include supporting children in foster care or who are critically ill, providing emergency shelter for teens, free eye exams, and empowering families of color to positively connect with their community.

The Elan credit union partners and selected beneficiaries for Credit Union Day 2022 include:

  • Connex Credit Union (Urban Community Alliance)
  • Copper State Credit Union (Arizona Helping Hands)
  • Millbury Federal Credit Union (Millbury Lions Club)
  • St. Mary’s Credit Union (Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
  • Texoma Community Credit Union (Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, Inc.)

“We’re thrilled to be selected by Copper State Credit Union,” said Maureen Noe, president and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands. “Our holiday toy drive is coming and the need for foster families is so much greater this year. Inflation is impacting all Americans and this donation will help us continue to provide beds, cribs, bikes, safety equipment and holiday gifts to thousands of foster families in Arizona.”

In 2023, Elan plans to organize an in-person volunteer event to celebrate this initiative. This will provide the opportunity for Elan team members to work alongside our credit union partners and further our charitable commitment.

For information go to elancharitablegiving.com/credit-union-day.

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

