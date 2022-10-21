ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Robert Hennessey

Robert Hennessey, age 85, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022.  Born Nov. 1, 1936, Bob grew up in Mankato. He worked as an engineer for Tennant Company for 25 years and served as a volunteer Golden Valley firefighter for 18 years, nine of which as fire chief.  Bob was preceded in death [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Richard Gibson Sager

Richard Gibson Sager passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 86 at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen.  Born Dec. 17, 1935, in Minneapolis to John C. Sager and Ruby Ferm Sager. Older sister Marian Koehler and older brother James Sager precede him in death.  Dick attended Whittier Grade School and West High School. [...]
CHANHASSEN, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Terwilliger honored at EPLN Annual Meeting

Roy Terwilliger describes Eden Prairie as a community of builders. He said that’s how it was 48 years ago when he came to town, and that’s how it is today. Terwilliger prefaced his point by reciting a poem by memory. It can be found online under a few different titles, though “The Wreckers” seems to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota continues cleaning of mold in freshman dorm

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Cal's longtime owners step away

It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
SAVAGE, MN
mynortheaster.com

How Northeast Bank got started 75 years ago

“In every state 75 years ago, millions of those who served in the armed forces returned home to find their lives, families, homes and businesses in disarray after years of war,” said Dr. Walter Warpeha, speaking at the October 11 celebration of Northeast Bank’s 75 years. In Minneapolis,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Some service providers say homelessness is a bigger discussion than a moratorium

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 Thursday against a moratorium that would have temporarily stopped the clearing of homeless encampments. City attorneys told the council that the council doesn't have the authority to prevent staff from enforcing city ordinances. This is also in part, a result of the "strong mayor" structure voters approved back in November. Voters narrowly approved the charter amendment, known as Question 1. On a basic level, the charter now separates the mayor as the "chief executive" and defines the city council as the legislative body.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
boreal.org

Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly

Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis asks for public's help to 're-envison' George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

