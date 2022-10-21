Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Related
Robert Hennessey
Robert Hennessey, age 85, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Nov. 1, 1936, Bob grew up in Mankato. He worked as an engineer for Tennant Company for 25 years and served as a volunteer Golden Valley firefighter for 18 years, nine of which as fire chief. Bob was preceded in death [...]
Richard Gibson Sager
Richard Gibson Sager passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 86 at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen. Born Dec. 17, 1935, in Minneapolis to John C. Sager and Ruby Ferm Sager. Older sister Marian Koehler and older brother James Sager precede him in death. Dick attended Whittier Grade School and West High School. [...]
Terwilliger honored at EPLN Annual Meeting
Roy Terwilliger describes Eden Prairie as a community of builders. He said that’s how it was 48 years ago when he came to town, and that’s how it is today. Terwilliger prefaced his point by reciting a poem by memory. It can be found online under a few different titles, though “The Wreckers” seems to [...]
University of Minnesota continues cleaning of mold in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...
EPHS students create nonprofit to bring books to students in need
When Mohit Agarwal noticed that students he was tutoring were taking pictures of other students’ textbooks or using unreadable damaged materials because they could not afford to buy them, he decided to find a solution. It was those tutoring sessions that sparked the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) senior into action to address the lack [...]
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
swnewsmedia.com
Cal's longtime owners step away
It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
After outcry, U of M will reconsider allowing students to walk for graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after some University of Minnesota colleges announced plans to consolidate spring graduation ceremonies - and eliminate individual students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas - student backlash has led college leaders to reconsider. Walking can seem like a rite of passage for any...
mynortheaster.com
How Northeast Bank got started 75 years ago
“In every state 75 years ago, millions of those who served in the armed forces returned home to find their lives, families, homes and businesses in disarray after years of war,” said Dr. Walter Warpeha, speaking at the October 11 celebration of Northeast Bank’s 75 years. In Minneapolis,...
EPS school board to review progress on district goals at Oct. 24 meeting
Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) families and community stakeholders are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. EPS board chair Adam Seidel said, “If people tune into one meeting a year, the October meeting is a big one.” The meeting is also the last chance before the [...]
University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike
MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
boreal.org
'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
boreal.org
As state plans to add charging stations, White Bear Lake company leads in electric vehicle development
As the electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a White Bear Lake company has pioneered electric work truck development. Trucks are being built and tested at the Zeus Electric Chassis manufacturing facility. “It feels like the first computers where every month needs a new video card,” Robert Grinstead, the founder,...
Some service providers say homelessness is a bigger discussion than a moratorium
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 Thursday against a moratorium that would have temporarily stopped the clearing of homeless encampments. City attorneys told the council that the council doesn't have the authority to prevent staff from enforcing city ordinances. This is also in part, a result of the "strong mayor" structure voters approved back in November. Voters narrowly approved the charter amendment, known as Question 1. On a basic level, the charter now separates the mayor as the "chief executive" and defines the city council as the legislative body.
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
boreal.org
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
Over 80 cases, one death in Hastings Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak
The Hastings Veterans Home. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hastings Veterans Home this month has led to one death and over 80 positive cases among residents and staff members. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement the outbreak is the facility's first since...
fox9.com
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2022 Voter [...]
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
711
Followers
445
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0