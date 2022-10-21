Texas bank robber arrested for Irmo ATM robbery

A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an Irmo ATM with an accomplice using pepper spray.

Deveon GIbbs, 28, is already on federal probation for bank robbery in Texas. Gibbs was arrested in Harris County, Texas, Thursday for the Irmo robbery.

Gibbs and an “unidentified female accomplice” are accused of robbing an Irmo ATM at First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard Aug. 19. The pair are believed to have approached employees who were conducting maintenance on the ATM and telling them they were robbing the machine.

The female accomplice sprayed the employees with pepper spray, according to a release from the Irmo Police Department.

The pair fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s forensics lab helped identify Gibbs and tie him to the ATM robbery, according to the release.

Gibbs is being brought back to South Carolina to face bank robbery, kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery charges. Once in South Carolina, he will be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

“We received a huge amount of assistance that day from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the State Law Enforcement Division. Without that, this investigation would’ve taken a lot longer to get off the ground,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in the release.