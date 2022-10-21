Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Connecticut residents grapple with sticker shock of home heating oil prices
Vincent Ukleja orders heating oil for his Quaker Hill home when his tank is down to half full, and when he saw the price for a delivery Monday, he was shocked. With oil at $5.19 per gallon, he spent $601. “We’re on a fixed income, and last year, when the...
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
POLITICO
The Republican betting on a red wave in Connecticut
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Liz Truss sets a record for the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, a federal appeals court rules that Atlanta-area prosecutors investigating Donald Trump can force Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a grand jury, plus a new Snapchat video of yours truly reporting from a marijuana dispensary! First, a chat with a Black Republican seeking to flip a House district in a deep-blue New England state.
