Mansfield, PA

Local schools join final series of guaranteed admission agreements

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

The Commonwealth University schools—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a final guaranteed admission agreement for eligible students from 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The signing, the last of the series, will bring together 50 school districts. The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations.

The following school districts are included in the agreement: Berwick, Benton, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Columbia/Montour Vo Tech, Danville, Hazleton, Lewisburg, Millville, Milton Area, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run, and Shikellamy.

The agreement guarantees admission for the graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program and who meet the following criteria:

Apply for admission to any location within Commonwealth University no later than Dec. 15 of the student's senior year.Graduate from their respective school districts.

Those graduates would be eligible for four tiers of academic merit scholarships according to the following academic preparedness of the student applicant:

Tier 1 - 95% or above or 3.8 to 4.0 cumulative GPA - $28,000; $7,000 annuallyTier 2 - 90-94% or above or 3.5 to 3.79 cumulative GPA - $24,000; $6,000 annuallyTier 3 - 85-89% or above or 3.0 to 3.49 cumulative GPA - $16,000; $4,000 annuallyTier 4 - 80-84% or above or 2.5 to 2.99 cumulative GPA - $12,000; $3,000 annually

All scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per academic semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain in good academic standing and, therefore, eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four (4) academic years, or eight (8) consecutive fall and spring academic semesters, if the criteria above are met.

On-campus housing at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses, will be guaranteed for up to four (4) years of full-time student enrollment.

Nursing, physician assistant, and other health professions programs remain selective and have additional requirements or capacities. For these programs, it is vital that students apply as early as possible to these majors to receive early consideration for admission.

NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College shows off major music department investment

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College opened the doors Friday night for the newly constructed $8.5 million Trachte Music Center. This new building is named after the Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, and his wife Sharon, a retired French professor. During Friday’s dedication, Trachte said he and his wife were “humbled and overwhelmed” by the honor of having the building bear their name. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Michael J. Reed inaugurated as Penn College’s eighth president

Williamsport, Pa. — Evoking the institution’s rich history and committing to serve as an innovative trailblazer for tomorrow, Pennsylvania College of Technology inaugurated Michael J. Reed as its eighth president this afternoon at the Community Arts Center. Reed received Penn College’s presidential medallion from his predecessor, President Emeritus Davie Jane Gilmour, and state Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the board of directors, in front of about 400 attendees, including faculty and staff, students, alumni, industry partners, and visiting college and university delegates. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Allan Myers funding makes construction education possible at Penn College

Montgomery — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently gave a name to its designated heavy equipment and diesel instruction site: the Allan Myers Field Site. The 125-acre "sandbox" gives students a place to learn and safely practice hands-on skills with heavy machinery. Allan Myers has been a cherished supporter of Penn College, hiring graduates and supporting students for 30 years. Recently, the company pledged $250,000 to support academic programs. The pledge...
MONTGOMERY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Community Hospital schedules health screenings, support groups for November

Lewisburg — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its regular series of screenings and support groups throughout the month of November. Please note that masks are still required in hospital facilities and during in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent hand sanitizing is encouraged when possible. Health Screenings Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday,...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bradford County businesses are collecting hygiene products for neighbors in need

Warren Center, Pa. — With the cost of basic staples increasing, the Community Hygiene Pantry is working to help the families of Bradford County meet their needs. To help address the needs of the community, businesses and community organizations are hosting a collection drive for personal care and hygiene products. Throughout the month of October, product donations will be accepted across Bradford County. Collected products will be used to stock...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gaudenzia substance use disorder treatment centers receive FCFP grant

Norristown, Pa. — Gaudenzia, the area's largest nonprofit provider of treatment for people with substance use disorder, recently received a $15,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The funding will support outpatient care and telehealth services for people in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, and Montour Counties. Services will primarily be offered through the Coal Township facility, and will help area residents with patterns of substance use disorder...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County library events slated for November

Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in November. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website. All three Union County Libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

3 Carbon County men receive courage awards

It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Indian Artifact Fair returns to the Taber Museum this November

Williamsport, Pa. — History enthusiasts of Lycoming County will have an opportunity to discuss and trade Indian artifacts with experts this November. The Pennsylvania Archaeology Indian Artifact Fair, hosted by Northcentral Chapter 8, Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, has been held for the past six years. The educational open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Assistant dean of nursing and health sciences named

Williamsport, Pa. — After a decade at the school, Tanae A. Traister has been named assistant dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She replaces Valerie A. Myers, who now serves as dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are excited to have Tanae as part of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences leadership team,” Myers said. “She brings a strong work ethic, innovative problem-solving...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Yes kids, your mom was on the football team

Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48. While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker. One day at school, after the season had already...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
bobscaping.com

NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania

The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. ​The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local diverse-ability advocate invited to historic bill signing in Harrisburg

Montoursville, Pa. — Amber Logan, 36, is often found at the front of the gym in the Eastern Lycoming YMCA, smiling, beating her drumsticks on a physioball, and leading a group exercise class called Drums Alive. She’s a leader and a role model to every single person in the class. She’s also an advocate, spokesperson, and was recently invited to stand with the governor during a historic bill signing in Harrisburg. It wasn’t always so. In middle and high school, Logan struggled with self confidence...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

