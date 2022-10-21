Local schools join final series of guaranteed admission agreements

The Commonwealth University schools—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a final guaranteed admission agreement for eligible students from 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The signing, the last of the series, will bring together 50 school districts. The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations.

Related reading: Commonwealth University adds on 14 guaranteed admission agreements

The following school districts are included in the agreement: Berwick, Benton, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Columbia/Montour Vo Tech, Danville, Hazleton, Lewisburg, Millville, Milton Area, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run, and Shikellamy.

The agreement guarantees admission for the graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program and who meet the following criteria:

Apply for admission to any location within Commonwealth University no later than Dec. 15 of the student's senior year.Graduate from their respective school districts.

Those graduates would be eligible for four tiers of academic merit scholarships according to the following academic preparedness of the student applicant:

Tier 1 - 95% or above or 3.8 to 4.0 cumulative GPA - $28,000; $7,000 annuallyTier 2 - 90-94% or above or 3.5 to 3.79 cumulative GPA - $24,000; $6,000 annuallyTier 3 - 85-89% or above or 3.0 to 3.49 cumulative GPA - $16,000; $4,000 annuallyTier 4 - 80-84% or above or 2.5 to 2.99 cumulative GPA - $12,000; $3,000 annually

All scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per academic semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain in good academic standing and, therefore, eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four (4) academic years, or eight (8) consecutive fall and spring academic semesters, if the criteria above are met.

On-campus housing at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses, will be guaranteed for up to four (4) years of full-time student enrollment.

Nursing, physician assistant, and other health professions programs remain selective and have additional requirements or capacities. For these programs, it is vital that students apply as early as possible to these majors to receive early consideration for admission.