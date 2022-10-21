ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police car, SUV crash at intersection Friday; ‘no personal injuries’

CASPER, Wyo. — No medical transport was required Friday after a Casper police vehicle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue, according to a statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Clint Christensen. “Fortunately, it is a minor crash without personal injury,” Christensen...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Casper this afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County can expect to see the first snow of the season this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, cloudy weather will give way to precipitation around 1 p.m., which in turn should shift to snow at roughly 3 p.m. The forecast predicts the snow will then last until roughly 5 p.m. before picking up again overnight.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy