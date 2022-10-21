Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
wyo4news.com
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Hair who is currently wanted for felony Escape from Official Detention. Jacob Hair is described as a 30-year-old white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and...
Natrona County Sheriff Deputies Assist Ranchers With Cattle Drive
The Natrona County Sheriff's Department had an...unusual call Saturday morning; one that's not typically on the list of their everyday duties. But, more than likely, any NCSO deputy will tell you that there is nothing that is not on their list of duties. Which is why they found themselves standing...
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Casper police car, SUV crash at intersection Friday; ‘no personal injuries’
CASPER, Wyo. — No medical transport was required Friday after a Casper police vehicle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue, according to a statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Clint Christensen. “Fortunately, it is a minor crash without personal injury,” Christensen...
oilcity.news
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon. Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags. Another vehicle was also damaged, with...
Casper Police: Delivery Truck Suffered ‘Catastrophic Damage’ After Driving Under McKinley Bridge
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but the Casper Police Department offered a few more in an update to the delivery truck attempting to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge last week. On October 11, a delivery truck traveling north on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the 11-foot bridge....
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Firefighters douse shrubbery fire Thursday night; witnesses reported fireworks before
CASPER, Wyo. — Fireworks were reportedly seen shortly before city crews responded to a reported wildland fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South Beverly, according to CFD Engineer Dane Andersen. “Several callers reported a large ornamental bush on fire in the courtyard of an apartment...
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Casper this afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County can expect to see the first snow of the season this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, cloudy weather will give way to precipitation around 1 p.m., which in turn should shift to snow at roughly 3 p.m. The forecast predicts the snow will then last until roughly 5 p.m. before picking up again overnight.
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County
The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Thrilling & Exciting News For Kids Living In Natrona County
She's been a part of country music longer than many of us have been alive and she's one of the most well know women in the world. Dolly built an empire and is a truly the most inspirational, business savvy, talented and down to earth woman. She does great things for so many, including kids across the world.
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see 12+ inches of snow; Casper has 80% chance of showers by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — With strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels, much of Wyoming will be under either a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch between noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Wind gusts could reach...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0