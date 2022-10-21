Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO