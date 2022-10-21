Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch Believes It’s Better For WWE If She’s A Heel
Becky Lynch does far more for WWE as a villain than as a hero, at least as far as the former RAW Women’s Champion is concerned. After over a year out due to pregnancy, Lynch returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 and re-established herself as a heel with a shocking win over Bianca Belair.
What Happened Before WWE NXT Halloween Havoc?
Prior to Saturday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, the following two dark matches took place:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
DDP Gives Praise To Riddle & Rollins For Crazy Bump At WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins following their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The two performers pulled off a move that could have gone very wrong, and it did not go unnoticed by Page. Speaking on his recent “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,...
Matt Hardy Reveals Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW, More
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on where he sees himself retiring, who he would want to induct the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Ace Steel Issues First ‘Comments’ Since AEW Firing, Claims ‘False Accusations’
Ace Steel recently took to his Instagram Story to issue his first ‘comments’ since he was fired from All Elite Wrestling. While he didn’t issue any sort of statement, he posted a photo that was tagged with ‘false accusations running wild.’. Steel was fired from AEW...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark (10/25/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. *Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen. *The Lucha Brothers vs. The Workhorse Men. *AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm &...
PCO Signs Contract Extension With Impact Wrestling
PCO has signed a contract extension with Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Pat Laprade for Lutte, the former Ring of Honor World Champion announced that he’s re-upped his contract with Impact Wrestling for an additional year. The new contract will keep him with the company though October 31, 2023 and will include his own personal makeup artist for his Frankenstein-like character. He said,
Roman Reigns Surpasses 200 Days As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone in his impressive career. Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania: Sunday in April this year, defeating Brock Lesnar. As WrestleOps noted on Twitter, Reigns has surpassed 200 days since unifying the titles. Since WrestleMania, Reigns has retained...
Triple H Reportedly Back At Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings
Triple H was back at Monday night’s episode of RAW. “The Game” was not present for RAW or SmackDown last week after contracting COVID-19. Now, per Fightful, Triple H is back at this week’s RAW and running the show backstage. The report adds that he is doing...
Kofi Kingston: More Former WWE Superstars Will Return
More former WWE Superstars will return to the promotion as part of the new era, according to Kofi Kingston. In July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from all roles with WWE following allegations of misconduct with female employees. Since being appointed WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, Triple H has brought...
Rhea Ripley Slams Luke Gallows On WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the Judgement Day continued their feud with The O.C. Karl Anderson faced off against Finn Balor on RAW, with their respective factions at ringside for the match. Ripley had a big part in the outcome of the match, bodyslamming Gallows at...
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Before Returning To WWE
It was revealed earlier this month that Cathy Kelley was returning to her role as a backstage interviewer for WWE. According to a report from Fightful Select, Kelley had discussions with AEW before eventually making her return. The report notes that Kelley spoke directly with Tony Khan about potentially coming...
IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament Finals Confirmed
New Japan Pro Wrestling will crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion at NJPW x STARDOM ‘Historic X-Over’ on November 20th as the tournament finals will take place. The finals will see KAIRI vs. Mayu Iwatan after KAIRI bested ‘Alpha Female’ Jazzy Gabert and Mayu defeated Utami Hayashashita.
Kevin Nash Recalls Booker T Turning Down Offer To Join The nWo
What would the nWo have looked like with Booker T in the mix? According to Kevin Nash, the offer was extended to the WCW standout, but Booker rejected the idea. The nWo was arguably the most popular storyline and stable of 1997 before it lost its way. Nash was speaking about the popular faction he pioneered on his Kliq This podcast, and offered up his memory of why Booker turned down the group. Nash said, “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO. He said ‘F*** no, man. You guys work too much.'”
Diamond Dallas Page Reveals His Dream Match During His Time In WWE
Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss one opportunity he wished he could have had when he was in WWE. Page, who was a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, dubbed himself the “People’s Champ” in WCW; akin to The Rock’s mantra in WWE as the “People’s Champion.”
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 24, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 24, 2022!. The Judgement Day opens up the show. They take some shots at AJ Styles before The OC comes out. Styles calls out Dominik Mysterio and says he’s this generation’s James Ellsworth. Anderson challenges Balor to a match, and he accepts.
Results From WWE Live Event In Dayton, Ohio: Fatal 4-Way Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. You can check out the results from the show below:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai). Omos...
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates
Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
