Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...

5 DAYS AGO