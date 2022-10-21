Read full article on original website
Entire known universe recreated in Minecraft by 18-year-old
Christopher Slayton took on a challenge of galactic scale: to recreate the universe in Minecraft, a game that is usually tailored to creators building on a single world.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
NME
‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages
Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Losing It Over That Brutal Death
Bloody hell, House of the Dragon. We all knew someone had to die in the Season 1 finale, but did it have to be so brutal?Spoilers ahead for the finale of House of the Dragon, “The Black Queen.”Not only did Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) face tragedy after her baby was stillborn, but she also lost one of her sons as well. Her son Luke (Elliot Grihault) was mauled to death by a dragon while he was in the middle of riding one in the sky. Talk about a fear of heights! Luke’s very own uncle Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) chased him...
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Game Cover Funko Pop Is Up for Pre-Order
Assassin's Creed is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, and it all started with the 2007 self-titled release for the Xbox 360 and PS3. Today, Funko is celebrating the game's 15th anniversary with a Pop figure that features Altaïr set against the cover artwork for the game. The whole thing is wrapped up in a hard protector case.
God of War Ragnarok can hit 120 FPS in one of four graphics modes
God of War Ragnarok is going to look incredible
Collider
'1899' Trailer Teases Conspiracy and Chaos in New Series From 'Dark' Creators
Netflix has just released an intriguing new trailer for 1899, a new series from Dark creators Baran Bo Odar And Jantje Friese. The new trailer gives us some cryptic new clues into the ocean liner-based mystery ahead for the series. 1899 is set to make its Netflix debut on November 17, 2022, after having made the TIFF Primetime Program Competition.
Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game
The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
Gamespot
Is Code Veronica Getting a Remake? | GameSpot News
During an interview with Noisy Pixel, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re new to the Resident Evil games, Code Veronica is a cult classic that was first released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but eventually came to the PlayStation 2 with more cutscenes. The game is set between Resident Evil 2 and 3; games that had remakes released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. So it's only natural to wonder if Capcom plans to redo this middle story as well.
Gamespot
Black Adam Has Biggest Box Office Opening Ever For The Rock In A Solo Movie
[UPDATE] Black Adam's box office numbers are in, and the film earned $67 million in the US this weekend, which made it the biggest start of all time for a solo movie for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The movie made many millions more from international markets for a global first-weekend start of $140 million.
Gamespot
Oscar Isaac Is Still Hopeful For Metal Gear Movie
It's been two years since the Metal Gear movie was announced with Oscar Isaac donning the tactical gear and bandana of protagonist Solid Snake. Isaac has been in demand for years, and having joined the MCU and planning to do more Moon Knight, things get even more hectic for the actor. However, Isaac has made it clear since that he it's still happening.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Is Being Praised For Its Realism
Real-world locations have popped up in several Call of Duty games over the years, but this year's Modern Warfare II is grabbing plenty of eyeballs for its recreation of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. As part of the early access campaign which began last week, players have been able to explore a slice of the Dutch city, which has been faithfully recreated right down to its signature streets that are divided by a narrow canal.
Michaela Coel talks playing a queer character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Michaela Coel discussed why it was important for her to play a queer character in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#492) - October 24, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this late-October Monday, the Wordle isn't nearly as difficult as the answers from last week. Today's answer is an extremely common word, but does have some less-than-normal spelling, so some players could struggle if their early guesses don't pan out. If you haven't started the October 24 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Gamespot
HBO's White Lotus Season 2 Is "Hyper-Political" And More Shocking Than The First Season, Cast Says
HBO's popular TV series The White Lotus is returning for a second season this month, and now some of the cast and key creatives have discussed what to expect in terms of tone and shock value. Starting off, actor Theo (Divergent series) said the show's shift in location from Hawaii...
Gamespot
Minecraft Mob List: All Peaceful Mobs In The Overworld
There are dozens of different mobs--animals and creatures--in Minecraft, and it can be hard to keep them straight. Which ones make good pets (don't feed the polar bears), and which ones are good for food? Which ones have special abilities?. The following list features every peaceful mob that you'll find...
The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Meets an Inevitable End
Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over not only that fatal twist but all of the action in “What’s Been Lost.” ‘DIDN’T WE ALREADY SAY GOODBYE?’ | After realizing that all of their loved ones had been abducted by the governor — even Dog!!! — Daryl and Carol teamed...
Gamespot
Sims Creator Will Wright's Next Game Uses Blockchain, Not That Interested In NFTs
Will Wright, the original creator of The Sims and Sims City, is working on a blockchain game called Voxverse. Gala Games released a video yesterday, October 20, where Wright took the time to explain what the game will be like. Like many metaverse titles, Voxverse will be a sort of hub game, with Wright explaining "this is not only gonna be a world for games, but also a place for other games to live. There will be portals to other Gala games," which Wright notes you can bring your Vox into, the avatars of the game.
