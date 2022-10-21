It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this late-October Monday, the Wordle isn't nearly as difficult as the answers from last week. Today's answer is an extremely common word, but does have some less-than-normal spelling, so some players could struggle if their early guesses don't pan out. If you haven't started the October 24 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

