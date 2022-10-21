Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 23 with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Attendees were treated to a delicious meal by Food City, music by HarpStrings and a special program.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night
ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
Kingsport Times-News
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a 3-mile stretch of highway that connects the two cities and is heavily traveled, which has resulted in a lot of litter along the sides of the highway.
Kingsport Times-News
Kiwanis honors Tim Broyles for service to his community
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.
Kingsport Times-News
Pioneer Band celebrates "excellent performance" at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School in Big Stone...
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL– Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how the City of Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport library could soon be modernized, renovated
A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.
Kingsport Times-News
Pound features fall events lineup
POUND — Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food. The fifth annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor — the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport
It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
Kingsport Times-News
From Tidewater to SWVA, Potter having a ‘great’ time expanding entertainment business
NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player. A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music
East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Kingsport Times-News
Expect new Justice Center to have the newest technology
I missed a recent presentation on the new Justice Center to be built adjacent to the present one in downtown Kingsport. Those who attended tell me that it will include three modern courtrooms, in addition to clerks’ offices, and will be technologically “fully loaded.”
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer High School clubs host annual trunk or treat event
CHURCH HILL — Two clubs at Volunteer High School will form a partnership to host their annual Trunk or Treat event next weekend. The event will be hosted by the Key Club and the HOSA- Future Health Professionals club.
Kingsport Times-News
Kenny Martin
CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Times News celebrates shelter dogs living their best life
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine Operation
A proposed settlement with Red Dog Technologies and the Washington County Commission could have the Bitcoin mining operation in Telford relocated to the Washington County Industrial Park. The Washington County Industrial Park is just over two miles from Brights Zoo.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools' cosmetology program helps students prepare for a career in the beauty industry
ROGERSVILLE — The cosmetology program at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools teaches students hair, nail and makeup skills so they can become certified cosmetologists and help their clients feel better about themselves. The programs at CHS and VHS offer four classes: Cosmetology one through four. In these classes, students...
