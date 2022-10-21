ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

’A kid can just be a kid’

The township’s Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate the unveiling of new playground equipment at Walter Maahs Fields with a ribbon-cutting tomorrow at 11 a.m. The equipment was donated by the BBU Foundation – formally known as Becky’s Beard Unit – a nonprofit named for Rebecca “Becky” Scott, a 28-year-old paramedic who died in 2015 after battling breast cancer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Halloween Parade Offers Plenty of Chills, Thrills

The streets of Sea Isle City turned awfully scary when darkness descended Friday night. All sorts of frightening creatures – ghosts, ghouls, goblins and the like – took over the town and there was nothing anyone could do about it. Except laugh. To the delight of hundreds of...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

65 Club invites community to a trip to Lake Shore Club

Get into the holiday spirit with your friends at the Haddonfield 65 Club. Join the club on a trip to the Lake Shore Club, (formerly Doolans) in Spring Lake, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A custom charter bus will leave Wedgewood Swim Club at 9:30 a.m. promptly, arriving...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Township nonprofit to host second kickball fundraiser

The Live Like Casey Foundation will host its second annual kickball tournament fundraiser Sunday, at a new township location necessary given a large turnout last year. The foundation was started by Beth Lohne shortly after the death of her son Casey in a 2019 car accident. He had recently graduated from Shawnee High School. Her son, Lohne said, loved sports and activity, whether for an organized team or a pickup game among friends at a local park. Casey was involved in various associations and clubs in the township while growing up, so Lohne decided to start her nonprofit in his memory and support sports and teams year round.
MEDFORD, NJ
Shore News Network

Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Whimsical 50s-Style NJ Restaurant Closing One Of Its Locations

A popular South Jersey restaurant is closing next week after seven years. The Pop Shop said its location at 1 S. Main St. in Medford will shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years,” read a Facebook post, which has over 1,500 likes and 600 shares.
MEDFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy