Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Long Point Road

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a suspect was shot to death during an encounter with an officer in northwest Houston. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Long Point Road near Jacquelyn Drive. According to police, they got a call about an aggressive man...
HOUSTON, TX

