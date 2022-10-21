Read full article on original website
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Father lying in bed shot in face during drive-by in north Houston, police say
Police say the father was inside his home sleeping when the shooting happened, and multiple teenage children were inside the house at the time, too.
Daughter who lost dad to apparent suicide has now lost mom whom deputies say was shot by husband
The sheriff's office believes the woman's estranged husband gunned his wife down before taking off last Friday. We're now learning new facts on the case.
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
2 suspects wanted for robbing man in west Houston driveway after he drew money from ATM, HPD says
A man who was robbed outside his home says he believes he was followed home after drawing money from a Chase bank ATM.
8-year-old accidentally shot, killed by sibling who was playing with gun, Harris County deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this "preventable" situation is an unfortunate reminder of what can happen when guns aren't safely stored.
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
HPD officers have to spend $2K to buy own guns, bullets, handcuffs
Handcuffs are also something rookie officers have to pay for. Eyewitness News looked into that reason and how it may be harming recruiting.
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say
Investigators released a description of the suspected armed robbers and their getaway car. Now, they're asking for the public's help in finding them.
'This is not where it stops': 7 men arrested from Freemoney gang in massive multiagency operation
Authorities say the gang, based in Houston's southside, is historically responsible for robberies, home invasions, and drive-by shootings.
HPD looking for suspect who shot 2 men at SE Houston Chevron gas station, killing 1
Police found one man dead from a gunshot wound to the head behind the gas station, and another man inside who had been shot multiple times.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Houston officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Long Point Road
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a suspect was shot to death during an encounter with an officer in northwest Houston. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Long Point Road near Jacquelyn Drive. According to police, they got a call about an aggressive man...
Man charged after stabbing woman multiple times in front of their 4 children, police say
HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing the mother of his children multiple times over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Houston...
