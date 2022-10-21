Read full article on original website
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
