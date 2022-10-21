ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Copper State Credit Union donates $15,000 to Arizona Helping Hands

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uF8b1_0ihppQW200

Copper State Credit Union, through Elan Credit Card, has made a donation to Arizona Helping Hands, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that provides support to foster families.

To celebrate the commitment of credit unions to their members and communities, Elan selected five of its credit union partners to designate a charity in their community to receive a $15,000 donation on the credit union’s behalf, according to a press release.

“The relationships between Elan and our credit union partners goes far beyond our business partnership. We know the impact credit unions are making in their neighborhoods — and we want to celebrate that and support it. That’s why we launched our charitable giving program and we’re so proud to continue the program with these gifts on Credit Union Day,” said Elan Credit Card General Manager John Owens.

The five selected nonprofits share the mission of “people helping people” and are all working to support their communities with the resources and care needed to emphasize health. Focus areas include supporting children in foster care or who are critically ill, providing emergency shelter for teens, free eye exams, and empowering families of color to positively connect with their community.

The Elan credit union partners and selected beneficiaries for Credit Union Day 2022 include:

  • Connex Credit Union (Urban Community Alliance)
  • Copper State Credit Union (Arizona Helping Hands)
  • Millbury Federal Credit Union (Millbury Lions Club)
  • St. Mary’s Credit Union (Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
  • Texoma Community Credit Union (Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, Inc.)

“We’re thrilled to be selected by Copper State Credit Union,” said Maureen Noe, president and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands. “Our holiday toy drive is coming and the need for foster families is so much greater this year. Inflation is impacting all Americans and this donation will help us continue to provide beds, cribs, bikes, safety equipment and holiday gifts to thousands of foster families in Arizona.”

In 2023, Elan plans to organize an in-person volunteer event to celebrate this initiative. This will provide the opportunity for Elan team members to work alongside our credit union partners and further our charitable commitment.

For information go to elancharitablegiving.com/credit-union-day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Young women in AZ foster system get a day of pampering, support

This Saturday, Tempe Marketplace is teaming up with Foster Arizona to provide 65 young women, aged 8 to 13, from Arizona’s foster care system with a day of encouragement, education and inspiration that will last a lifetime. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Tempe Marketplace will roll...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
ARIZONA STATE
Richard Scott

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Arizona residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus payment $2,900 per month for Arizona residentsGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus check worth more than $2,900 per month has been announced, and soon this payment is going to hit Arizona residents' bank accounts. Many residents are eagerly waiting for such financial help to survive the surging inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
Sonoran News

Seeking holiday Adopt-a-Family donors

CAVE CREEK – The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to Adopt-A-Family and brighten the holidays for children, families, and seniors in the north Phoenix foothills communities as part of the food bank’s 20th annual holiday gift program. Last year, over 1185 people in our community were served through the Adopt-A-Family program.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona AG Brnovich and 18 Other Attorneys General Investigate Large Banks’ Participation in UN’s Emissions Reduction Targets Program

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and 18 other attorneys general served six of the largest American banks this past week with civil investigative demands. The demands ask for documents related to the banks’ involvement with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which requires member banks to set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night

PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy