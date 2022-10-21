Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecheyennepost.com
Prepare for Take Off: Luncheon with Tim Bradshaw
Guest speaker Tim Bradshaw, the Director of Aviation at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, will discuss the current and future state of our airport at the November Chamber Luncheon. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will host community members on Friday, November 4. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – October 21st
Have you ever had such a busy week that it just flew by, but it did not feel like work because you were having so much fun? That has been my week! However, the best part has been coming home at night to the surprise of my grandson visiting. Such a warm fuzzy feeling it gives me!
Branding Iron Online
Board of Trustees ignores City Council’s parking concerns
This article is the second of a series that will take an in-depth look at the intricate situation regarding parking on campus. Members of the Laramie City Council are concerned about the University of Wyoming’s current parking plans and believe there are serious issues. “I can’t speak for everyone,...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming
While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Laramie Democrat Trey Sherwood Knows She Faces Uphill Battle For Reelection
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The policy stances of the two candidates running for state House District 14 in Laramie aren’t starkly different, but Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said she needs to bridge the gap and make a connection with all voters if she wants to have any chance at getting reelected.
capcity.news
Cheyenne VA held job fair to fill various positions this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne VA Health Care System’s team held a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. “We had a lot of great candidates come interview today,” said Lori Russell, human resources chief, in a release from the VA. More...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Teacher Responds to KKK Story
We regret that a story published by Cowboy State Daily was not up to our standards. We have since unpublished the article. The original article quoted a Facebook post from a person who never talked with the teacher or ever saw the photo in a classroom. We further regret any...
coloradopols.com
“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly
Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week Beginning October 24, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of October 24th. Monday. 11am Fitness...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
capcity.news
Laramie County Fire Districts tackle explosion, multiple structure and vehicle fires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Fire Districts and numerous other agencies responded to a gas explosion today southeast of Carpenter. “An absolute superior job by all who responded to the Gas explosion/multiple structure fires and multiple vehicles fires,” Laramie County Fire District #4 posted on social media. District...
thecheyennepost.com
Fatal Crash Near Laramie
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
capcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident
October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
thecheyennepost.com
Family Pets Die in House Fire, Homeowner Displaced
A Saturday house fire in the 600 block of E. 19th St. claimed the life of five family pets, as a result of an accident. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in a single-family residential area. When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner standing out front, who indicated she had just arrived home and found the house ablaze.
