Read full article on original website
Related
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Only 19 women have won the National Book Award for fiction--here's who they are
Using the National Book Foundation website, Stacker looked at the 19 women who have won the National Book Award for fiction and listed them starting with the most recent winner.
10 Facts about the History of Spiritualism
The modern spiritualist movement, which flourished in the late 19th to early 20th centuries, centered around a belief in the existence of an afterlife where the dearly departed could communicate with the living. Its popularity led to a surge in people working as psychics and mediums who claimed they could make contact with the dead and catered to high public interest in attending events like séances. That interest, however, was met with equally strong pushback from skeptics and non-believers, sometimes with heavy consequences for spiritualists who were eventually exposed as fakes. Here are 10 facts about the history of this controversial cultural phenomenon.
Booker prize winner urges people not to circulate pirated copies of his novel
Booker prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka has asked people not to circulate pirated versions of his novel. Karunatilaka won the prize on Monday for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. In an Instagram story and a Facebook post two days after his win, Karunatilaka said it had “come to light that an unofficial and illegal” pdf version of his book was “doing the rounds on Sri Lankan social media”.
7 Fascinating Facts About N. Scott Momaday’s ‘House Made of Dawn’
N. Scott Momaday’s 1968 novel House Made of Dawn follows Abel, who, after serving in World War II, returns to his reservation and struggles to reacclimate to his traditional way of life. Realizing he is no longer at home on the reservation, a world grounded in spirituality and a sense of connection with the land, Abel sets off for Los Angeles. Only after spending years away—and experiencing a series of mishaps and mistakes—does Abel finally realize where he truly belongs. Here’s what you should know about Momaday’s award-winning work.
mailplus.co.uk
Literary fiction
Jackdaw by Tade Thompson (Cheerio £15, 160pp) BUCKLE up for this darkly weird thunderbolt of a novella, narrated by one Tade Thompson, a British-Nigerian psychiatrist and science-fiction writer who just happens to share a name with the author. The novel kicks off when, contracted to write about Francis Bacon, Tade finds himself compulsively drawn to photographs of one of the painter’s models.
The 5,000-year history of writer’s block
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Ann Patchett, who has written eight novels and five books of nonfiction, says that when faced with writer's block, sometimes it seems that the muse has "gone out back for a smoke." It doesn't matter whether you're an award-winning novelist or a...
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li review – a haunting fable of friendship
Yiyun Li has made something miraculous out of choosing to write not in her mother tongue, Mandarin Chinese, but in her adopted English. She moved to the US from Beijing with her husband in 1996, when she was 23, as a trainee immunologist, and has made her home there ever since. Her reasons for choosing English are intricate and personal as well as political and practical, and she has written about them eloquently. “It’s about making every word a word … I can never get every word to align perfectly. I cannot get the sentence to say exactly what I mean. I like that tension between myself and the language.” Inside the traditions of English prose, the writers she loves include Thomas Hardy, Katherine Mansfield, William Trevor and John McGahern, and you can feel this in the plain music of her style, the rich surprises of her perception, her relish for the earthy solidity of words. And yet she isn’t quite a realist; or rather, her realism is always self-conscious and reflexive. Particular scenes in her fictions give way all the time to a restless speculative questioning.
Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’
I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
Pioneering Actress Anna May Wong Is the First Asian American on U.S. Currency
The next time you pocket a freshly minted quarter, you might want to give it a look. The likeness of a vital Asian American film star may be staring back at you. According to The New York Times, early 20th-century film actress Anna May Wong has become the first Asian American to appear on United States currency.
mailplus.co.uk
Book: A century of myth and mystery
One hundred years ago, in November 1922, the archaeologist Howard Carter was leading a team in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings when a workman found some steps under some rubble. Those steps led to Tutankhamun’s tomb, the final resting place of the 14th Century BC pharaoh (pictured). The teenage king had been buried with all manner of treasures. In Carter’s words, there was ‘everywhere the glint of gold’.
15 Fascinating Facts About Andrew Carnegie
Long before Musk, Zuck, and Bezos, Andrew Carnegie was one of the richest men in the world. But unlike his modern-day peers, Carnegie dedicated much of his life to getting rid of as much of his wealth as possible.
Mental_Floss
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0