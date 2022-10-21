Read full article on original website
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti has an unbelievable deal today
In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.
dexerto.com
AMD’s RX 7900 XT GPU poised to do battle with the RTX 4090
The RX 7900 XT will be AMD’s flagship RDNA GPU, and according to the latest reports, it’s going to keep up with the RTX 4090, and might even outperform it. AMD has announced that it will be showing off its RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3rd. However, we’re now getting slightly more detail on their upcoming flagship, the RX 7900 XT. As reported via WCCFTech, their sources claim some insight into the upcoming GPU.
Intel Core i9 13900K
A processor that can do just about anything, just not the one I'd recommend to most PC builders.
Ars Technica
Microsoft’s “Project Volterra” becomes an Arm-powered mini PC with 32GB of RAM
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be releasing new hardware to encourage more developers to start using and supporting the Arm version of Windows. Dubbed "Project Volterra," all we knew about it at the time was that it would use an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and NVMe-based storage, that it would support at least two monitors, and that it would have a decent number of ports.
TechRadar
iPad Air 5 vs iPad Pro 2022: Is this the year to go Pro?
You might think that the iPad Air 5 vs iPad Pro 2022 dilemma isn't really much of a dilemma; after all, the newly-announced iPad Pro (2022) brings top-grade laptop performance to the tablet format. But the iPad Air (2022) – Apple’s other big tablet launch from earlier in the year – is no slouch either.
techunwrapped.com
An Intel Core i9-13900K reaches 8.8 gigahertz, a world record
A few days ago we published the most in-depth analysis you can find on the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K, some tests that yielded a devastating result in terms of power, showing that the new generation of Intel has been hitting very hard, and that if in its standard configuration it already offers spectacular performance, If we enter the sands of the overclock the result can leave us with our mouths open.
The Rise of Power: Are CPUs and GPUs Becoming Too Energy Hungry?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Every couple of years, a new generation of computer processors is launched. For a long time, CPUs seemed to stick to the same level of power, whereas GPUs only increased by a relatively small amount. But these days it appears that top-end models from all vendors are releasing models that require huge amounts of power.
hypebeast.com
Apple Will Reportedly Use an M2 Chip With 24 CPUs and 76 GPUs in New Laptops
Apple’s next Mac Pro is predicted to pack in a high-performing M2 chip, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. Detailing the rumored high-end machine in the new edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the company is currently testing the chipset on a version of its desktop. This particular M2 variant comes with a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU alongside well as 192GB of memory.
notebookcheck.net
Core i9-13900KF vs Ryzen 9 7950X: Intel's top dog takes PassMark's single-thread crown but AMD's best offers multiple advantages
It’s a not unfamiliar scenario: Intel processor manages to be the best performer in single-thread or single-core testing but lags behind an AMD part when it comes to multi-testing. However, Team Blue has closed that latter gap in recent years, especially thanks to the adoption of a hybrid microarchitecture. Team Red has focused heavily on upgrading the iGPU part of its processor offerings but also hasn’t forgotten how to tweak those multiple CPU cores, as has been revealed in a recent Intel Core i9-13900KF vs. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X PassMark-based showdown.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT to get a hefty VRAM upgrade over the RX 6900 XT
AMD recently confirmed the launch date and time for its Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. However, the launch event, scheduled for November 3, will be host to only two high-end SKUs, namely the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. Both graphics cards are slated to use the multi-die Navi 31 GPU, but everything else is shrouded in mystery. Wccftech's sources have now let slip some important information about the RDNA 3 flagship.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals: New Sports Games, Controllers, And More For Cheap
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is still a month away, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it started today with how many great Xbox deals are floating around the web. Some of the biggest names in the Xbox catalog are on sale for their best prices of the year--making now a surprisingly good time to stock up on titles you may have missed. This includes Madden NFL 23 for just $48, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19, and Life is Strange: True Colors for $18.
TechSpot
Updated Asus RTX 3060 Ti spotted with higher performance GDDR6X memory
TL;DR: Rumors began circulating last month about several GeForce RTX 3000 series card refreshes. Despite no official announcement from Nvidia, a revised RTX 3060 Ti sporting 8GB of GDDR6X was recently spotted on Asus' website. The new revision reportedly boosts the card's synthetic benchmark performance up to 10% higher than the previous GDDR6 model.
Digital Trends
AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could challenge Intel at CES 2023
New AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could be shown as early as January 2023 at next year’s CES, promising big gaming performance gains and potentially wrestling the title of best gaming chip from Intel once more. The latest news comes from a supposedly leaked internal road map that reveals AMD...
Digital Trends
Save $370 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 512GB SSD
HP’s gaming PC deals currently include a $350 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, so you’ll only have to pay $950 instead of its sticker price of $1,300. It’s a great choice for gamers who don’t need the portability from gaming laptop deals, but if you want to grab it, you need to hurry and finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long the offer will last.
notebookcheck.net
Raptor Lake mobile CPUs: Intel is allegedly preparing four new 13th gen chips including two previously unknown models
It is safe to say that Intel has had a successful launch for the Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. The processors not only bring meaningful performance upgrades over the 12th gen Alder Lake parts but also compare quite favorably to AMD’s Zen 4 offerings owing to Intel’s aggressive pricing. As confirmed by Intel previously, the company is preparing to launch Raptor Lake mobile processors by the end of the year. Hardware leaker @momomo_us now alleges that Intel is readying four 13th gen SKUs for notebooks.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Can Now List The Make And Model Of Each Component Part
Steam Deck can now show you the make and model of the component parts in your device. To access this new feature, you'll have to opt in to client beta services via the Steam Update Channel in settings. You can then access the component lookup view by clicking Settings, then System, then the Model/Serial Numbers button under the Hardware header. In this view, you can see the model and manufacture of the components in your Steam Deck without opening it up. The idea is to provide clarity as to what parts are in your specific Steam Deck as well as providing helpful information for Steam Deck owners who are looking to repair or replace components via iFixit.
TechSpot
8.8 GHz: Intel 13900K on liquid nitrogen achieves highest overclock on record
What just happened? It's only been a few days since the Core i9-13900K was released but Swedish overclocker Elmor has already used it to break the record for the highest clock speed ever reached (and validated): an incredible 8812.85 MHz. According to HWBot, the record last changed hands eight years...
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
