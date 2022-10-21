Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]
Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say -- not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde
A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Texas twins escape abusive parents, plight captured on doorbell video
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family’s home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell...
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
12-year-old boy dead after NE Houston shooting, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said. The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8. Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has...
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
17 year-old charged with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
fox26houston.com
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
Comments / 0