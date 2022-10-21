ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

12-year-old boy dead after NE Houston shooting, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said. The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8. Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
HOUSTON, TX

