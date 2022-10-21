Read full article on original website
Related
CDC admonishes Tucker Carlson for falsely claiming it will require Covid shots for public school children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shut down Tucker Carlson’s false claims that the agency is gearing up to make Covid vaccination mandatory for public school children. During a Tuesday night segment, the Fox News host made his first incorrect assertion by mischaracterising a Thursday meeting...
COVID-19 will be added to immunization schedule for schools
The CDC's independent advisers voted 15-0 to add most COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules.
Covid-19 vaccines will be on the 2023 vaccine schedule, but that doesn’t mean they’re required in schools
CNN — Covid-19 vaccines will be part of recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for both children and adults, after a unanimous vote by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That doesn’t make the vaccines mandatory for anyone, a point that...
Washington Examiner
List of GOP governors dismissing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school entry
Several governors across the country were quick to assure residents that they would not institute statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirements for school and day care entry after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 's vaccine advisory committee voted Wednesday to include the COVID-19 shot on the childhood immunization schedule. Many states use the schedule as a guideline when crafting vaccination requirements.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
TODAY.com
‘Tripledemic’ concerns rise as flu, COVID and RSV cases converge
Some hospitals are now over capacity with flu, respiratory illnesses and new COVID variants combining for an unprecedented surge. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Oct. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com
Why vaccines will make an ‘enormous difference’ in this fall's surge
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha talks about the resurgence of respiratory illnesses impacting millions of Americans this fall. He recommends getting a flu shot as well as the updated COVID booster, saying, “If you’re relying on your old vaccine from 9 months ago or an infection from a year ago, that’s probably not going to be enough.”Oct. 25, 2022.
Hundreds of students call out sick with flu-like symptoms at Virginia high school
Hundreds of students at a high school in Virginia called in sick after contracting flu-like symptoms.
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
