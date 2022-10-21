ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

List of GOP governors dismissing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school entry

Several governors across the country were quick to assure residents that they would not institute statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirements for school and day care entry after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 's vaccine advisory committee voted Wednesday to include the COVID-19 shot on the childhood immunization schedule. Many states use the schedule as a guideline when crafting vaccination requirements.
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
TODAY.com

Why vaccines will make an ‘enormous difference’ in this fall's surge

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha talks about the resurgence of respiratory illnesses impacting millions of Americans this fall. He recommends getting a flu shot as well as the updated COVID booster, saying, “If you’re relying on your old vaccine from 9 months ago or an infection from a year ago, that’s probably not going to be enough.”Oct. 25, 2022.

