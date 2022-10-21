ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV

Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
MARYLAND STATE
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets $440K for children’s mental health care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be receiving more than $440K to help expand mental health care services for children and youth in the Mountain State. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding is being provided through the U.S. Department […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting

Pontiac, MI (WOAY) – 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in last year’s Oxford High School shooting, which resulted in four dead and several injured. Chief assistant prosecutor David Williams states there were “no plea deals, no reductions, and no agreements...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy