PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 61 bedrooms alone is on sale in Wellsburg, West Virginia. Check out the photos to see more of the sprawling 1901 property.
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 802; six deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 24, 2022, there are currently 802 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,493 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
Record fish caught in West Virginia
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time.
Travel magazine says West Virginia is among most underrated states
A travel magazine website has put West Virginia on its list of the six most underrated states to visit.
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV
Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
Excellent weekend weather continues in the West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — We are seeing clear skies and phenomenal weather to start our weekend, and these beautiful conditions will continue into tomorrow. High pressure east of the Appalachians will keep rain chances out of the picture as our warming trend persists. Clear skies and dry weather will stick around for tomorrow. Morning temperatures will still […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
This is West Virginia’s favorite fast food restaurant
A recent study determined the best and worst-rated fast food in every state. Here's West Virginia's.
West Virginia gets $440K for children’s mental health care
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be receiving more than $440K to help expand mental health care services for children and youth in the Mountain State. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding is being provided through the U.S. Department […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Should West Virginia kids be required to get COVID vaccines before attending school?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kids must get a number of immunizations before attending school, and a panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending more – COVID vaccines. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you think West Virginia schoolchildren should be required to have the...
woay.com
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
Pontiac, MI (WOAY) – 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in last year’s Oxford High School shooting, which resulted in four dead and several injured. Chief assistant prosecutor David Williams states there were “no plea deals, no reductions, and no agreements...
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
