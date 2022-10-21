ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
cruisefever.net

Fastest Growing Cruise Line Sending New Mega Ship to Miami in 2025

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is sending one of the world’s largest class of cruise ships to Miami in 2025. In 2025, MSC World America will sail to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Exact itineraries have yet to be announced. The ship will be the cruise line’s second World class vessel (MSC World Europa is the first) and among the top 10 largest in the world at around 205,000 gross tons.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

‘Get the hell out of my face’: Family kicked off flight after slanging match with flight attendant

A family has been removed from a Qantas flight after shouting abuse at members of the cabin crew.A dispute erupted between staff and a family on board flight QF44 from Bali to Sydney on Thursday 20 October.The family and the crew got into a disagreement over a pram they had on board, One Mile At A Time reports. The father of the family believed that his pram was being brought onto the 737 aircraft flight, only to find that it had been put in the cargo hold.A tense argument followed, which was filmed by fellow passengers. The video quickly went...
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
GEORGIA STATE
12tomatoes.com

Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane

Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy