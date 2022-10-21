ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift teases upcoming tour on ‘The Tonight Show’

Taylor Swift released the music video for her song “Bejeweled” on Tuesday, which she both wrote and directed. The popstar also teased an upcoming tour on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.Oct. 25, 2022.
Ina Garten says friendship with Taylor Swift started on TODAY

Ina Garten and Taylor Swift have one of the loveliest famous friendships — and it all started on TODAY. While sharing some of her go-to dinner recipes on TODAY Tuesday, Garten, 74, recalled how she and Swift, 32, became such good friends. The celebrity chef noted that she and...

