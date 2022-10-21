Read full article on original website
Robert A. Johnson Jr.
Robert A. Johnson, Jr., “Bump,” 60 of the Villages, FL, formerly of Leicester, MA, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Bump was a longtime EMS provider and paramedic in the Central MA area. He worked for Worcester EMS, AMR, and Woods ambulance before transitioning to fire service. Subsequently, Bob worked with many towns like Southbridge Call Department and Dudley and Sturbridge before finishing his career at Upton Fire as the EMS coordinator.
Gary Ron Camp
Ron Camp of The Villages passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, 3 weeks before his 86th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Ron spent four years in the Air Force and retired after 35 years from Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook, Ill.
Thomas Berns Huettemann
Thomas Berns Huettemann, Colonel USMC Retired, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lady Lake, Florida on October 10, 2022. Tom was born in Heidelberg, Germany. He graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama and afterward served four years in the US Navy aboard the USS Simon Lake. He attended the University of Florida where he met his wife, Carol, and upon graduation received his commission in the United States Marine Corps. After retiring from thirty-four years of military service, he devoted his time to his wife and his work at Hines VA and New Orleans VA Medical Centers.
Patricia Glenn Rogers
Patricia Glenn Rogers, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on October 15, 2022. She was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania in 1935 to James Thomas Glenn and Dorothy Beatrice Glenn. Patricia, or Pat as she was known by friends and family, grew up in Lake County, Florida and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1953.
Unwanted medicine will be collected this Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Walmart
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unwanted medicine this weekend at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The Operation Medicine Cabinet collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 near the garden center at Walmart. Deputies will be collecting old,...
William Robert McGehean
William “Bill” Robert McGehean was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He left this world suddenly on October 14, 2022 at Leesburg Hospital at the age of 75. He was born November 11, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of William Joseph and Alice Jean McGehean. As...
A scary situation in Bison Valley
Sean Powers sent in this photo of a scary situation created at his home in Bison Valley. You can see it at 12025 NE 51st Circle in Oxford – if you dare!. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
Oak Ridge Boys book upcoming show in The Villages
The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 26 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229. This show is in support of Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake (ladylakekiwanis.org).
Husband fears more delay tactics by Villager whose Mercedes severely injured wife
A husband fears more courtroom delay tactics by a Villager whose Mercedes severely injured his wife in 2020. Marilyn Hamilton, who will turn 91 this week, was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 30, 2020 when she hit Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard. Hamilton remains free on bond though her driving privileges have been suspended because she allegedly fled the scene.
Duplicated cards might not work after upgrades to gates in The Villages
Duplicated cards may no long work after upgrades to gates in The Villages. A major upgrade to the gates is currently taking place, which could explain why so many gate arms are down. The growth of The Villages and the addition of more and more gates means that Florida’s Friendliest...
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
Skeleton cyclist spotted near golf course in The Villages
This skeleton cyclist has been spotted near the Volusia Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week
A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
Woman will lose driver’s license after crash near The Villages Golf Cars
A woman who crashed into a Cadillac near The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence. Sharon Denise Bryan, 58, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year. She previously had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.
Some officials worried ‘gossip’ could doom independent fire district referendum
Some officials are worried that “gossip” could doom a referendum on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District. Community Development District 8 officials aired their concerns in a meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Residents appear to be wary of an independent board to be appointed...
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
CDD 5 board delays decision on filling Reed Panos’ supervisor seat
The Community Development District 5 board on Friday morning delayed a decision on filling Reed Panos’ supervisor seat. Panos, a resident of the Village of Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe, had indicated he would be stepping down from the seat to which he was elected in 2020. That was when he was a candidate for the Sumter County Commission. He lost that race to Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed to the seat earlier in the year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. After he lost the primary in August, Panos indicated he wanted to remain in his CDD 5 seat.
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
