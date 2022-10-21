ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV

Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
WPBF News 25

Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
WSVN-TV

Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
floridaconstructionnews.com

Lead Engineering Contractors will complete Henry E. Kinney Tunel improvements by end of 2022

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Construction of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel improvements and Pedestrian Plaza project is on track to be completed in late 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said in a recent update.
Talk Media

Early Voting Runs Through November 6 in Coral Springs

Registered voters can cast their ballots beginning Monday in Broward County. Early voting in the November 8 general is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 24, through Sunday, November 6. Among the county’s 24 early voting sites:. Coral Springs. Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Dr.
CBS Miami

Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
NBC Miami

Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but starting Monday, October 24, eligible voters are able to participate in early voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11 are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are...
cw34.com

3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
WSVN-TV

2 pedestrians hurt in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
cw34.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
