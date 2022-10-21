ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

County roads blessings

We who have been born and raised in West Virginia are fully aware of the blessings that surround us, even though the state is often demeaned in jokes and false assumptions made by the press and comedians. We mountaineers do not take for granted the privilege of living here. Our...
Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old silver mining...
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can't take absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state's elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that's urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said...
