Ashland County, OH

ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues

RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Uniontown Lake blazes early victory trail over Uniontown Green

It was Uniontown Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Uniontown Green 55-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Uniontown Green after the first quarter.
GREEN, OH
Illinois man killed in Richland County crash on I-71

PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs

MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
High School Football: Week 10 Mansfield-area scoreboard roundup

MANSFIELD -- Check out Friday night's regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
MANSFIELD, OH
Tygers unleash Reese to roll over Madison in Battle of Mansfield

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival. Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
Clear Fork BOE reaches agreement with teachers and support staff unions

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association has reached an agreement with the Clear Fork Valley Local School District board of education. School board president Lori McKee confirmed the board unanimously approved a new contract agreement Thursday. The union had already voted in favor of the agreement. McKee said the board also voted to approve a contract with its support staff union.
BELLVILLE, OH
No. 6 Ashland holds off Tiffin for Homecoming victory

ASHLAND — Larry Martin and his Ashland teammates completed their revenge tour on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon. Martin rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as sixth-ranked AU held off Tiffin for a 28-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win on Homecoming at Jack Miller Stadium. GALLERY: No. 6 Ashland...
ASHLAND, OH
OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund

MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
MANSFIELD, OH
Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
Clear Fork overwhelms Highland in MOAC championship game

MARENGO — In football parlance, the abbreviation RPO stands for Run Pass Option. In the Clear Fork Valley, RPO means Run Pawie Often. Clear Fork won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship with a 42-7 win over Highland on Friday at Covrette Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
BELLVILLE, OH

