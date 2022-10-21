Read full article on original website
Larger-than-expected sinkhole adds $20K to Franklin Ave. storm sewer project in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project. The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
Mansfield announces leaf collection details
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Uniontown Lake blazes early victory trail over Uniontown Green
It was Uniontown Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Uniontown Green 55-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Uniontown Green after the first quarter.
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Mt. Vernon
West Holmes scored early and often in a 49-14 win over Mt. Vernon in Ohio high school football on October 21. West Holmes opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.
Over and out: Warsaw River View punches through Coshocton
Warsaw River View controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-12 win against Coshocton in an Ohio high school football matchup. Warsaw River View jumped in front of Coshocton 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
Mt. Gilead rides the comeback trail to dust Cardington-Lincoln
Cardington-Lincoln's advantage forced Mt. Gilead to dig down, but it did to earn a 44-13 win Friday during this Ohio football game. Cardington-Lincoln authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Mt. Gilead at the end of the first quarter.
Illinois man killed in Richland County crash on I-71
PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs
MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
High School Football: Week 10 Mansfield-area scoreboard roundup
MANSFIELD -- Check out Friday night's regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Some people in Richland County believe in witchcraft: The 1st marriage & divorce of Amos D. Norris
The name "Amos Norris" is written many, many times in the court records of Richland County in the late 1800s and early 1900s, so much so that late in his life one newspaper wrote that Amos "(seemed) to be known to all the attorneys of the city who claim that lawing is a pastime with him" [1].
Tygers unleash Reese to roll over Madison in Battle of Mansfield
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival. Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
Clear Fork BOE reaches agreement with teachers and support staff unions
BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association has reached an agreement with the Clear Fork Valley Local School District board of education. School board president Lori McKee confirmed the board unanimously approved a new contract agreement Thursday. The union had already voted in favor of the agreement. McKee said the board also voted to approve a contract with its support staff union.
No. 6 Ashland holds off Tiffin for Homecoming victory
ASHLAND — Larry Martin and his Ashland teammates completed their revenge tour on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon. Martin rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as sixth-ranked AU held off Tiffin for a 28-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win on Homecoming at Jack Miller Stadium. GALLERY: No. 6 Ashland...
OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund
MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
Clear Fork overwhelms Highland in MOAC championship game
MARENGO — In football parlance, the abbreviation RPO stands for Run Pass Option. In the Clear Fork Valley, RPO means Run Pawie Often. Clear Fork won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship with a 42-7 win over Highland on Friday at Covrette Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Loudonville earns stressful win over Northmor
With little to no wiggle room, Loudonville nosed past Northmor 28-21 on October 21 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Loudonville a 14-7 lead over Northmor.
