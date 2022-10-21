Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Amity White commits to South Alabama
Pike County High School senior Amity White announced her commitment to play college softball at South Alabama this week. White originally committed to play college softball at Wallace State-Hanceville going into her junior season. White was both a basketball and softball star for the Lady Bulldogs last season and White was a leader on both teams.
The Extra Point: New Brockton vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — With the high school football season coming to an end, some non-region games have returned to the schedule. New Brockton takes a trip east to take on the Headland Rams. New Brockton is still looking for its first win of the year while Headland is tuning up for the playoffs. Rams […]
Officials plan to investigate after video shows Dothan football coach shoving man to ground
Viral video shows Dothan head football coach pushing assistant down
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school coach under fire after appearing to slam volunteer assistant to turf following sideline penalty
An Alabama high school football coach was spotted on camera appearing to a volunteer assistant with special needs to the ground after being flagged for sideline interference during a touchdown play. Dothan High School on Friday hosted Opelika, a 14-7 win for the Wolves. During a go-ahead touchdown run, the...
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
wtvy.com
Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports...
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
Andalusia Star News
Hansi Jai McClellan
Mr. Hansi Jai McClellan of Red Level passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the age of 40. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. The family received friends at Keahey Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Rev. Derwood Cleland officiated. Left to cherish...
Andalusia Star News
Nova LeAnn Dinkins
Charles Dinkins and Megan Norris announce the birth of their daughter, Nova LeAnn Dinkins. She was born on Sept. 10, 2022, at Andalusia Health. She weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Tammy Griggs, Chris Griggs, and Scottie Phillips of Red Level.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
wtvy.com
Dale County Superintendent stepping down
wdhn.com
Major head on collision on Highway 167, severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala– A major multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Two vehicles were involved with major damage to one. According to GCSO, there were at least seven victims involved. Victims are being treated on scene and transported to local medical care...
elba-clipper.com
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
wdhn.com
Daleville superintendent resigning at end of the year
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Lisa Stamps, superintendent for Daleville City Schools, will officially resign from her position at the end of 2022 to accept a state education post. Dr. Stamps announced on the night of October 19 that she will officially resign when her contract is up at the end...
WSFA
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control. No further...
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
Andalusia Star News
Rhonda Elizabeth Rose Boartfield
Sarah Walker and Lester Boartfield of Andalusia announce the birth of their daughter, Rhonda Elizabeth Rose Boartfield. She was born on Sept. 9, 2022, at Andalusia Health. She weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Her maternal grandparent is Judy Walker of Red Level. Her paternal grandparents are Marcella Boartfield and...
